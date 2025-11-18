Orbiting AI: The Race to Build Data Centers in Space

In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology and space exploration, a provocative idea is gaining traction among industry experts: relocating massive data centers to outer space. This concept, championed by figures like Phil Metzger, a former NASA scientist and planetary physicist, suggests that the future of computing—and by extension, artificial intelligence—lies not on Earth but in orbit. Metzger’s recent posts on X highlight economic models predicting explosive growth in space-based AI, driven by factors like environmental regulations and energy costs on Earth.

Metzger, posting under the handle @DrPhiltill, shared insights from his modeling work, stating, ‘I’ve been modeling growth of in-space AI, including space-based manufacturing and space resource mining, putting in as much realism as possible, and it suggests that’ the global economy could double with most new growth occurring in space. This aligns with broader trends in space exploration, where companies like SpaceX are pushing boundaries with reusable rockets and lunar ambitions.

The Economic Imperative for Space Migration

According to recent reports from SpaceNews, the space industry is projected to reach $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2040, fueled by advancements in satellite technology and resource utilization. Metzger’s analyses emphasize how environmental costs, regulatory hurdles, and permitting delays for Earth-based data centers could make space a more viable option sooner than expected. He noted in an X post that ‘the delay cost, alone, due to environmental permitting can be $20B/year and will only increase.’

This shift is not mere speculation. Companies are already exploring orbital data centers to bypass terrestrial constraints. For instance, a post from Metzger references a company ‘whose business model is putting server farms in space and has already started,’ highlighting the practical steps being taken. Such initiatives could leverage abundant solar energy in space, reducing the carbon footprint associated with powering AI on Earth.

Technological Foundations: From Lunar Soil to Orbital Factories

Metzger’s expertise extends to innovative technologies like lunar construction. In an August 2025 X post, he announced a US Patent Office award for a method to sinter lunar soil into concrete-like material using reduced energy, stating, ‘My hypothesis was that magnetic and microwave susceptibilities should be correlated.’ This technology could enable the building of infrastructure on the Moon, supporting data centers or manufacturing hubs.

Web sources like NASA detail ongoing missions that bolster this vision. The Sentinel-6B satellite, launched via SpaceX in November 2025, tracks sea levels and atmospheric data, providing critical information for climate modeling that could integrate with space-based AI systems. NASA’s broader science missions, as outlined on their site, showcase the integration of robotics and AI in space exploration.

Furthermore, Space.com reported on SpaceX’s plans to launch private lunar landers in early 2025, kicking off a busy year for moon missions. These efforts by Firefly Aerospace and ispace could lay the groundwork for resource mining, essential for constructing orbital facilities without relying solely on Earth-launched materials.

Challenges in the Void: Heat, Radiation, and Reliability

Despite the optimism, significant hurdles remain. Metzger discussed potential innovations for spacecraft like Starship, suggesting ‘inflatable heat shields for higher lift’ and ‘better materials than silicon tiles’ in an October 2025 X post. These are crucial for protecting sensitive computing equipment from re-entry heat and space radiation.

Industry insiders point to radiation as a primary concern for space-based servers. High-energy particles can corrupt data, necessitating advanced shielding. Reports from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory on robotic missions underscore the need for radiation-hardened electronics, a technology already in use for Mars rovers and could be adapted for data centers.

Asteroid Mining: Fueling the Space Economy

Metzger’s threads on asteroid mining provide historical context and future projections. In an August 2024 X post, he noted that ‘the space industry will have $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2040,’ referencing valuations from 2022. This includes extracting resources like platinum, which could subsidize the construction of orbital infrastructure.

Current news from SpaceNews highlights companies pursuing asteroid resources, aligning with Metzger’s vision of a ‘lunar water economy’ and space-based solar power. These elements could create a self-sustaining ecosystem where mined materials build and power data centers, reducing launch costs dramatically.

A recent Digital Trends article mentioned a SpaceX setback for a crewed lunar landing, citing internal documents suggesting timeline delays. Such challenges underscore the need for robust economic models like those Metzger is presenting at the Economist’s Space Economy Summit.

The AI Boom and Orbital Expansion

Metzger’s November 2025 X post predicts that ‘we’ll have the equiv of Earth’s entire GWP in space in just 60 yrs,’ with data servers moving off-planet to keep Earth ‘green.’ This ties into global AI trends, where energy demands are skyrocketing. He argues that public resistance to terrestrial data centers—due to noise, water usage, and energy costs—will accelerate this migration.

Sources like ScienceDaily cover space exploration news, including missions to Mars and the Moon that could support AI-driven analytics. NPR’s space coverage, as found on NPR, discusses private explorations enhancing satellite tech, potentially enabling cloud computing in orbit.

Regulatory and Ethical Considerations

As this orbital economy emerges, regulations will play a pivotal role. Metzger touches on ‘universal abundant income’ in X discussions, suggesting taxes on AI companies to redistribute wealth as jobs shift. This raises ethical questions about access to space resources and ensuring equitable benefits.

International partnerships, as seen in NASA’s collaborations with ESA on Sentinel-6B, could set precedents for governing space-based industries. Space Launch Schedule provides updates on launches, indicating a surge in activity that demands clear legal frameworks to avoid conflicts over orbital slots or lunar territories.

Metzger’s work emphasizes pragmatism, asking ‘What’s the pragmatic business case?’ for space ventures. His models incorporate realism, predicting that space will become cheaper than Earth for certain industries within decades due to escalating costs here.

Future Trajectories: From Summit Talks to Reality

At the upcoming Economist’s Space Economy Summit, Metzger plans to present research supporting Elon Musk’s statements on space expansion. This event could catalyze investments, with X posts buzzing about in-space manufacturing and AI growth.

Web searches reveal a busy 2025 for lunar missions, including SpaceX’s role in deploying landers. Space.com notes this as ‘kicking off a busy year for moon missions,’ potentially accelerating the timeline for orbital data centers.

In essence, the convergence of AI demands, space tech advancements, and economic pressures is propelling humanity toward an orbiting future. As Metzger’s insights gain visibility, industry leaders must navigate these opportunities with foresight to realize a sustainable space economy.