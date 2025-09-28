Oracle’s Ellison Leads $14B Bid for TikTok US Operations

In the high-stakes world of technology and media, few figures cast as long a shadow as Larry Ellison, the co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle Corp. At 81, Ellison is orchestrating what could be his most audacious play yet: a bid to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations, positioning himself as a pivotal force in global information flow. This move comes amid escalating geopolitical tensions, with the Trump administration pushing for a sale to sever ties with TikTok’s Chinese parent, ByteDance Ltd., over national security concerns.

Ellison’s involvement isn’t just about databases and cloud computing—his forte since founding Oracle in 1977. It’s a calculated expansion into media, blending his tech prowess with political alliances. Sources close to the deal indicate that Oracle, under Ellison’s guidance, would handle TikTok’s data security and algorithm oversight, ensuring American control while potentially integrating it into a burgeoning empire that includes entertainment assets.

The Convergence of Tech and Media Power

Recent reports highlight how Ellison’s son, David Ellison, through his Skydance Media, is pursuing mergers that could fold in Paramount Global, home to CBS and other networks. This family synergy amplifies Larry Ellison’s influence, as noted in a profile by The Verge, which describes the potential portfolio rivaling historic moguls like Hearst. If successful, the Ellisons could control a swath of content from news to viral videos, raising questions about concentrated power in an era of digital dominance.

Ellison’s ties to President Trump add another layer. Trump has publicly endorsed Oracle’s role in the TikTok deal, a nod that aligns with Ellison’s vocal support for the administration. According to The New York Times, this could catapult Ellison into a new breed of media mogul, overseeing not just data but narratives consumed by millions.

National Security and Algorithmic Control

At the heart of the TikTok acquisition is the algorithm—the secret sauce driving user engagement. Under the proposed structure, Oracle would recreate and secure this technology on U.S. soil, preventing ByteDance access. This setup, as detailed in coverage from CNBC, values the U.S. business at around $14 billion and involves investors like Rupert Murdoch and Michael Dell, per Business Insider.

Critics, however, warn of risks. Ellison’s history as a surveillance enthusiast—Oracle provides data services to governments worldwide—fuels concerns about privacy and bias. An opinion piece in The New York Times argues that his control over TikTok, alongside potential holdings in CNN and HBO via Warner mergers, could create an unprecedented media monolith, potentially skewing democratic discourse.

Global Implications and Ellison’s Legacy

Beyond the U.S., the deal has international ripples. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect public sentiment, with some users highlighting Ellison’s support for Israeli interests and his firm’s contracts with entities like the UK Ministry of Defence, underscoring his global reach. Meanwhile, FAIR cautions that consolidating TikTok with traditional media under Ellison’s umbrella might erode media pluralism.

Ellison’s quest isn’t new; his flamboyant 1990s persona has evolved into a strategic second act. As The Verge frames it, TikTok is merely the latest tool in his ambition to “run the world,” blending AI, data, and content. Yet, regulatory hurdles remain, with antitrust scrutiny looming. If Ellison prevails, it could redefine tech-media boundaries, cementing his status as a titan whose influence spans silicon and screens alike.

Challenges Ahead in a Fractured Market

Skeptics point to past Oracle ventures, like its cloud pivot, which faced competition from Amazon and Microsoft. Integrating TikTok’s youthful user base with Ellison’s enterprise-focused world poses cultural clashes, as explored in The Washington Post. Users may see algorithm tweaks, but the core app experience is expected to persist.

Ultimately, this saga underscores the blurring lines between technology, politics, and media. Ellison, with his $230 billion fortune and unyielding drive, is betting big. Whether it elevates him to mogul immortality or invites backlash depends on how these pieces align in Washington’s corridors and Silicon Valley’s boardrooms.