Oracle Shares Surge 36% on AI Demand, Adding $244B Market Value

Oracle’s AI-Fueled Surge Captivates Wall Street

Oracle Corp. has emerged as a powerhouse in the artificial intelligence boom, with its latest earnings report sending shockwaves through the market. The company’s shares skyrocketed 36% in a single day, marking the best performance since 1992 and adding roughly $244 billion to its market value, according to data from CNBC. This surge was fueled by staggering projections for cloud infrastructure revenue, expected to reach $144 billion by fiscal 2030, up from $18 billion currently.

At the heart of this rally is Oracle’s massive backlog of remaining performance obligations, which ballooned 359% year-over-year to $455 billion. Analysts were left stunned, with many describing the figures as unprecedented in the tech sector. Safra Catz, Oracle’s CEO, highlighted during the earnings call how AI demand is accelerating growth at a pace far outstripping competitors.

The Masterful Conference Call That Won Over Skeptics

Jim Cramer, the outspoken host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” praised Oracle’s earnings presentation as nothing short of “masterful,” emphasizing the company’s strategic pivot toward AI and cloud services. In a recent analysis featured on Yahoo Finance, Cramer noted how Oracle’s leadership, including founder Larry Ellison, articulated a vision that resonated deeply with investors. He pointed to the company’s multicloud agreements with giants like Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft as key drivers of this momentum.

Cramer’s enthusiasm aligns with broader market sentiment, where Oracle’s reinvention from a traditional database provider to an AI infrastructure leader has been lauded. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from investors like App Economy Insights underscore this, noting Oracle’s revenue growth of 52% in cloud infrastructure for the November quarter, driven by record AI contracts.

Backlog Bonanza and Strategic Partnerships

The $455 billion backlog isn’t just a number—it’s a testament to Oracle’s expanding role in AI training and deployment. Cramer speculated on social media that much of this could tie into massive projects like Stargate, a U.S.-led AI initiative aimed at maintaining technological dominance. According to reports from Yahoo Finance, Cramer questioned who else could be behind such enormous orders, hinting at collaborations with OpenAI and other AI frontrunners.

Oracle’s partnerships extend its reach; a recent multicloud deal with AWS allows seamless integration, boosting database revenue across platforms. This strategy has propelled total revenue up 9% year-over-year, with cloud services jumping 27%, as detailed in earnings breakdowns from CNBC.

Analyst Reactions and Market Implications

Wall Street analysts, initially slack-jawed by the projections, have since upgraded their outlooks. Coverage from CNBC captured the sentiment: “We’re all kind of in shock.” This optimism is echoed in X posts, where users like Shay Boloor highlight Stargate’s potential to position Oracle at the forefront of AI infrastructure investments.

However, not all views are uniformly bullish. Some caution that the rapid stock rise resembles meme-stock volatility, as Cramer himself warned in a CNBC segment. Yet, with non-GAAP earnings per share beating estimates and a path to a $1 trillion market cap in sight, Oracle’s trajectory suggests sustained growth.

Future Projections and Competitive Edge

Looking ahead, Oracle’s leadership forecasts cloud revenue tripling in the coming years, underpinned by AI-driven demand. Ellison’s comments on the earnings call, praised by Cramer for their clarity, emphasized data center expansions and secure AI integrations that differentiate Oracle from hyperscalers like Microsoft Azure.

Industry insiders note that Oracle’s database expertise gives it an edge in handling sensitive AI workloads, a point reinforced in analyses from Yahoo Finance. As AI adoption accelerates, Oracle’s backlog positions it to capture a significant share of the market, potentially reshaping enterprise tech dynamics.

Investor Sentiment and Long-Term Outlook

Sentiment on X reflects a mix of awe and speculation, with posts from users like Dan Niles debating Oracle’s impact on broader indices amid economic uncertainties. Cramer’s repeated endorsements, including his call for investors to consider Oracle alongside AI peers like Broadcom, underscore its appeal.

For industry veterans, Oracle’s story is one of successful adaptation. From its Q4 FY25 results showing 41% RPO growth to projections of $138 billion in obligations, the company is not just riding the AI wave—it’s steering it. As Cramer put it, this could turn regular investors into millionaires, a narrative backed by the stock’s 40% intraday surge detailed in CNBC reports. While risks like market volatility remain, Oracle’s fundamentals suggest a robust future in the evolving tech sector.