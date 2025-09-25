Oracle Raises $18B in Bonds for AI and Cloud Expansion

Oracle Corp. has launched one of the year’s most ambitious debt offerings, raising $18 billion through an upsized bond sale that underscores the software giant’s aggressive push into artificial intelligence and cloud computing. The deal, which includes a rare 40-year bond tranche, comes amid surging demand for AI infrastructure, with Oracle positioning itself as a key player in powering data centers for major clients like OpenAI and Meta Platforms Inc.

This financing move follows a period of rapid growth for Oracle’s cloud business, fueled by multibillion-dollar contracts that require substantial capital outlays. According to a report from Yahoo Finance, the company is issuing debt in six parts to fund expansions, including fulfilling massive cloud deals that are driving up expenses.

Strategic Debt for AI Expansion

Investors responded enthusiastically, allowing Oracle to upsize the offering from initial plans, a sign of confidence in the company’s trajectory despite the hefty borrowing. The funds are earmarked for building out cloud infrastructure to support AI workloads, as Oracle ramps up to meet commitments with partners in the generative AI space.

Recent regulatory filings highlight how Oracle’s cloud revenue has surged, with first-quarter remaining performance obligations reaching $455 billion, up dramatically year-over-year. As detailed in a PR Newswire release from Oracle, this growth reflects the company’s pivot toward AI-driven services, even as GAAP earnings per share dipped slightly.

Leadership Shifts and Market Positioning

In a surprise announcement, Oracle promoted insiders Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia to co-CEO roles, replacing Safra Catz, who moves to executive vice chair. This leadership change, reported by Reuters, signals a focus on cloud expertise, with Magouyrk’s background from Amazon Web Services poised to accelerate Oracle’s infrastructure buildout.

The debt raise aligns with broader industry trends, where tech firms are securing massive financing for AI data centers. For instance, banks are preparing $38 billion in debt for Oracle-tied projects, including a $23 billion loan for a Texas campus, as noted in a Yahoo Finance article.

TikTok Deal and Geopolitical Implications

Adding to the momentum, Oracle is set to oversee TikTok’s U.S. algorithm under a potential sale framework, a development covered by CNN Business. This role enhances Oracle’s stature in secure cloud operations, potentially opening doors to more government-related contracts amid U.S.-China tech tensions.

The company’s involvement in the Stargate project with OpenAI and SoftBank, which includes five new AI data center sites, further illustrates its ambitions. An OpenAI announcement indicates this partnership is ahead of schedule, aiming for a $500 billion, 10-gigawatt commitment by year’s end.

Financial Risks and Investor Sentiment

While the bond sale marks the second-largest this year, behind only a few mega-deals, it raises questions about Oracle’s debt load in a high-interest-rate environment. The company’s stock has nearly doubled in value, buoyed by AI optimism, but analysts warn of execution risks in scaling infrastructure rapidly.

Comparisons to peers like CoreWeave, which raised $2 billion in high-yield bonds for similar purposes as per The Information, highlight the competitive rush for AI funding. Oracle’s strategy, however, benefits from its established enterprise software base, providing a moat against upstarts.

Future Outlook Amid AI Boom

Looking ahead, Oracle’s $18 billion infusion positions it to capitalize on AI’s exponential growth, with partnerships like the OpenAI deal described as a “cheap deal” by industry observers in IT Brew. Yet, founder Larry Ellison’s philanthropy pledges, including giving away 95% of his fortune as reported by Yahoo Finance, add a layer of intrigue to the company’s long-term direction.

As Oracle navigates this capital-intensive phase, its ability to convert debt into revenue-generating AI services will be closely watched by investors and competitors alike, potentially reshaping the cloud computing arena for years to come.