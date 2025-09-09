Oracle Forecasts $144B Cloud Revenue by 2030 Amid AI Surge

Oracle Corp. stunned investors this week with an audacious forecast for its cloud business, projecting that revenue from its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) unit could soar to $144 billion by fiscal 2030, up from current levels amid surging demand for artificial intelligence capabilities. The announcement, made during the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings call, sent shares skyrocketing 27% in after-hours trading, reflecting Wall Street’s enthusiasm for Oracle’s pivot from legacy software to a cloud powerhouse. According to details shared in the call, this growth trajectory is fueled by massive new contracts, including multibillion-dollar deals with tech giants like OpenAI, which are betting on OCI for AI workloads.

The projections build on a record backlog of remaining performance obligations (RPO) that ballooned to $455 billion, a staggering 359% increase year-over-year, signaling locked-in future revenues that underpin the company’s optimism. Oracle’s leadership, including CEO Safra Catz and Chairman Larry Ellison, emphasized that much of this forecasted revenue is already secured through these obligations, minimizing execution risks.

AI Boom Drives Infrastructure Expansion

Ellison highlighted during the earnings presentation that OCI’s revenue is expected to climb 77% this fiscal year to $18 billion, then accelerate to $32 billion, $73 billion, $114 billion, and finally $144 billion over the subsequent four years. This exponential path is closely tied to the AI revolution, with Oracle positioning itself as a key enabler for data centers handling massive computational needs. Recent partnerships, such as hosting OpenAI’s operations on OCI, underscore how the company is capturing market share in a field dominated by Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Financial analysts have noted that Oracle’s cloud segment, which includes infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS), posted 28% growth to $7.2 billion in the latest quarter, outpacing overall company revenue that rose 11% to $14.9 billion. Earnings per share came in at $1.19 on a GAAP basis, slightly missing estimates, but the forward-looking guidance overshadowed any short-term shortfalls.

Surging Backlog and Market Momentum

A key metric drawing attention is the RPO surge, which CNBC reported as jumping 359% from the prior year, indicating robust demand from enterprises migrating to cloud environments. This backlog includes high-profile wins, such as deals potentially worth over $30 billion annually starting in fiscal 2028, as teased in posts on X from industry observers like StockMKTNewz, who highlighted Ellison’s comments on multicloud database revenue growing over 100%.

Oracle’s aggressive capital spending, revised upward to $35 billion for the fiscal year, supports this growth by funding new data centers worldwide. As The Information detailed, the company anticipates these investments will transform its financial profile, with cloud contracts signed in the first quarter alone poised to lift revenues sharply.

Competitive Edge in Multicloud Era

In a market where AWS remains the leader with significant share, as per recent CRN analyses showing AWS at the top of the $99 billion global cloud services market in Q2 2025, Oracle differentiates through its multicloud strategy. By integrating seamlessly with rivals like Google Cloud and Azure, Oracle has seen its multicloud database revenue double year-over-year, per earnings transcripts.

However, challenges loom, including intense competition and the need for sustained innovation in AI. Reuters noted Oracle’s upward revision of its OCI growth forecast to 77% from 70%, driven by AI demand, but valuation concerns persist amid a stock run-up of over 60% in the past year, as covered by Yahoo Finance.

Long-Term Implications for Tech Sector

Industry insiders view Oracle’s projections as a bellwether for the broader shift toward AI-optimized infrastructure. Futurum Group insights from earlier quarters pointed to Oracle’s 52% IaaS growth in Q2 2025, attributing it to partnerships and capacity expansions that position the company for fiscal 2026 acceleration.

If realized, the $144 billion milestone by 2030 could reshape Oracle’s identity, moving it firmly into the elite tier of cloud providers. Yet, execution will be key, with investors watching capex efficiency and contract fulfillments closely. As posts on X from users like Health x Wealth echo, the exponential rise in AI and cloud needs is creating massive opportunities, but Oracle must navigate economic uncertainties to deliver on its bold vision.