Oracle Acquires TikTok US Amid Ellison’s AI Surveillance Push and Privacy Fears

In the ever-evolving realm of technology and media, Larry Ellison, the co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle Corp., has long been a provocative figure. His recent involvement in the acquisition of TikTok’s U.S. operations underscores a broader narrative about data, surveillance, and control in the digital age. According to a report in Fortune, Ellison once envisioned a world where constant monitoring ensures societal compliance, a vision that now seems eerily prescient as his company steps into a pivotal role overseeing TikTok’s algorithm and user data.

Ellison’s comments, made during a public appearance last year, painted a dystopian picture: “Citizens will be on their best behavior because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on.” This statement, highlighted in the same Fortune piece, reflects his belief in AI-driven surveillance as a tool for behavioral modification. With Oracle now poised to manage TikTok’s U.S.-based algorithm under a deal brokered amid national security concerns, industry insiders are scrutinizing how this aligns with Ellison’s philosophy.

A Shift in Media Power Dynamics

The TikTok deal, valued at around $14 billion and involving partners like Rupert Murdoch and Michael Dell, positions Oracle as the guardian of the app’s core technology. As detailed in a New York Times analysis, Ellison and his son David are expanding their media empire, which already includes stakes in CBS, Paramount, Warner, and CNN. This consolidation raises questions about concentrated influence over information flows, especially when paired with Oracle’s expertise in data management.

Critics argue that Oracle’s role could extend beyond mere oversight. The company will recreate TikTok’s algorithm for American users, ensuring it’s free from foreign influence, as noted in Fortune’s coverage. Yet, this also grants Oracle unprecedented access to vast troves of social media data, potentially fueling AI systems that Ellison has championed for surveillance purposes.

Surveillance Ambitions and Ethical Concerns

Ellison’s history with government contracts amplifies these concerns. Oracle has provided data services to entities like the UK Home Office and the U.S. intelligence community, experiences that inform its approach to TikTok. A post on X, reflecting public sentiment, questioned whether this shift from Chinese to American control truly mitigates privacy risks, especially given Ellison’s advocacy for pervasive monitoring.

Moreover, Ellison’s vision intersects with broader AI trends. In interviews, he has discussed using AI to prevent incidents like school shootings through real-time camera analysis, as reported in Business Insider. While proponents see this as enhancing security, detractors warn of a slippery slope toward a social credit-like system, where behavior is constantly scored and influenced.

Implications for Tech Regulation

The deal, approved by the Trump administration, highlights the geopolitical tensions driving tech policy. As PJ Media explores, Ellison’s push for digital IDs could centralize personal, financial, and social data, enabling comprehensive surveillance. This raises regulatory red flags, with calls for antitrust scrutiny amid fears of monopolistic control over media and data.

For industry leaders, the Ellison-TikTok saga signals a new era where AI surveillance isn’t just a tool but a business model. Oracle’s stock has surged on the news, per market analyses, yet the long-term societal costs remain debated. As Ellison’s empire grows, the line between innovation and overreach blurs, prompting a reevaluation of how much power one entity should wield over our digital lives.

Looking Ahead: Balancing Innovation and Privacy

Ultimately, this development could reshape social media’s future. With Oracle at the helm, TikTok might evolve into a more secure platform, but at what cost to user autonomy? Insights from FAIR suggest it risks homogenizing media voices under a single ideological umbrella. As debates intensify, tech insiders must weigh the benefits of AI-driven oversight against the erosion of privacy, ensuring that progress doesn’t come at the expense of fundamental freedoms.