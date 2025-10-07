OpenAI’s ChatGPT Evolves into App-Running Platform at DevDay

OpenAI’s latest move with ChatGPT marks a pivotal shift in artificial intelligence, transforming what began as a simple conversational tool into a burgeoning platform capable of running third-party applications directly within its interface. Announced at the company’s DevDay event, this evolution allows users to summon and interact with apps like Spotify for playlist creation or Canva for design tasks without ever leaving the chat window, signaling a broader ambition to embed AI deeply into everyday computing.

Developers can now build these apps using natural language prompts, lowering barriers to entry and potentially democratizing software creation. As TechRadar reports, this integration positions ChatGPT not just as a chatbot but as an operating system in embryo, where conversations drive actions across services, from booking trips via Expedia to generating slides in real time.

The Platform Pivot: From Chat to Ecosystem

This isn’t merely an upgrade; it’s a strategic pivot that echoes the app ecosystems of mobile operating systems like iOS and Android. OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman highlighted during the keynote how these apps run seamlessly inside ChatGPT, powered by the company’s advanced models, including the newly refined GPT-4o. The result is a unified experience where users can multitask—say, analyzing data while collaborating on documents—without switching contexts, a feature that could redefine productivity for knowledge workers.

Security concerns loom large, however. Integrating external apps opens new vectors for vulnerabilities, as noted in discussions around AI agents that might inadvertently expose user data. WIRED points out that while OpenAI has implemented safeguards, the helpful nature of these agents could be exploited, prompting calls for robust privacy measures as adoption grows.

Developer Tools and Economic Implications

At the heart of this transformation is OpenAI’s new Apps SDK, which enables creators to deploy mini-applications with minimal coding. This drag-and-drop approach, as detailed by ZDNET, allows for instant checkout and monetization within chats, turning ChatGPT into a marketplace. Early partners like Zillow for real estate searches and Figma for prototyping illustrate the versatility, potentially attracting millions of users and generating new revenue streams for developers.

For businesses, this means ChatGPT could become a central hub for operations, integrating with enterprise tools and custom agents. Yet, questions remain about scalability: Will the platform handle the influx of apps without degrading performance? OpenAI’s response to past subscriber complaints about model inconsistencies, covered in prior TechRadar articles, suggests ongoing refinements are crucial to maintain trust.

Broader Industry Ramifications and Future Outlook

The shift also raises antitrust eyebrows, as ChatGPT’s app-running capabilities could challenge established players like Apple and Google. By evolving into what Decrypt describes as a “full-on operating system,” OpenAI is betting on AI as the next computing paradigm, where voice and text commands supplant traditional interfaces. This could accelerate AI adoption in sectors from education to healthcare, though ethical debates over data usage persist.

Looking ahead, integrations like the ChatGPT Agent on Mac, which allows background task execution, hint at deeper OS-level embeddings. As Digital Trends observes, this forever alters workflows, making AI indispensable. Still, success hinges on balancing innovation with user safeguards, ensuring this chatbot-turned-platform doesn’t overreach in its quest to “take over everything—one app at a time.”