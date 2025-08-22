OpenAI Subpoenas Meta in Elon Musk’s $97B Acquisition Battle

In a surprising twist to the ongoing legal saga between Elon Musk and OpenAI, lawyers for the artificial intelligence startup have turned their scrutiny toward Meta Platforms Inc., seeking court intervention to uncover any involvement the social-media giant may have had in Musk’s audacious $97 billion takeover attempt earlier this year. The move, detailed in a court filing made public on Thursday, underscores the intensifying battle over OpenAI’s future and raises questions about potential alliances among tech titans in the race to dominate AI.

OpenAI’s legal team subpoenaed Meta in June, requesting documents related to communications between Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg concerning possible financing or investments in the bid to acquire the ChatGPT creator. According to a report in TechCrunch, the filing reveals that Musk discussed “potential financing arrangements or investments” with Zuckerberg, though it’s unclear if any concrete documents exist. Meta objected to the subpoena in July, prompting OpenAI to seek a court order for compliance.

Uncovering Potential Alliances in Tech’s AI Wars

The subpoena also extends to any Meta records on OpenAI’s restructuring efforts, which have been a flashpoint in Musk’s broader lawsuit against the company he co-founded in 2015. Musk’s unsolicited offer in February, valued at $97.4 billion, was swiftly rejected by OpenAI’s board, but it has fueled allegations of impropriety as the startup navigates its shift from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity. As reported by CNBC, Musk approached Zuckerberg directly to help fund the takeover through his xAI venture, highlighting a web of interactions that could complicate the legal proceedings.

This development comes amid Musk’s persistent claims that OpenAI has deviated from its original mission to develop AI for humanity’s benefit, instead prioritizing profits under CEO Sam Altman. OpenAI, in counter-filings, has accused Musk of attempting to disrupt its operations, with attorneys calling for injunctions against further interference, as noted in earlier coverage by TechCrunch.

Strategic Maneuvers and Broader Implications

Industry observers see this as more than a mere discovery dispute; it could expose how tech leaders collaborate or compete behind the scenes. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from users analyzing the bid suggest Musk’s offer was a calculated ploy to force transparency in OpenAI’s finances, with some estimating the company’s valuation far below investor infusions exceeding $200 billion. One such post highlighted the bid’s potential to invoke Delaware’s Revlon rule, pressuring boards in merger scenarios, though these remain speculative sentiments rather than verified facts.

The involvement of Zuckerberg adds intrigue, given Meta’s own AI ambitions with projects like Llama models. A filing referenced in Mint alleges Musk specifically enlisted Zuckerberg for financing, potentially tying Meta to Musk’s efforts to regain influence over OpenAI after his 2018 departure.

Legal Ramifications and Future Stakes

As the case unfolds in California court, OpenAI’s push for Meta’s documents could reveal deeper insights into Musk’s strategy, including consortiums of investors backing the bid, as detailed in a February TechCrunch article. Musk’s lawyer has affirmed the lawsuit will proceed despite OpenAI’s adjustments to its nonprofit structure, per Reuters.

For industry insiders, this skirmish exemplifies the high-stakes jockeying in AI, where personal rivalries intersect with billions in capital. If Meta’s role proves substantive, it might reshape perceptions of competition, prompting antitrust scrutiny. Meanwhile, OpenAI continues to innovate amid the distractions, but the shadow of this litigation looms large over its path forward.