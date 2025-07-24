OpenAI Reopens $40B Funding Round Led by SoftBank Amid AI Costs

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence powerhouse behind ChatGPT, is once again dipping into the investor pool amid reports of rapid cash depletion.

Just months after closing what was billed as a record-breaking $40 billion funding round, the company is quietly maneuvering to reopen that very round, seeking additional capital to sustain its ambitious operations. Insiders familiar with the matter suggest this move, slated for July 28, underscores the immense financial pressures facing AI leaders as they race to develop next-generation technologies.

The San Francisco-based firm has been burning through cash at an astonishing rate, with estimates placing annual losses in the billions due to heavy investments in computing infrastructure and talent. This latest fundraising push comes as OpenAI navigates a competitive field where rivals like Anthropic and xAI are also vying for dominance, forcing the company to continually scale up resources to maintain its edge.

SoftBank’s Pivotal Role in OpenAI’s Financial Strategy

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, led by visionary CEO Masayoshi Son, has emerged as a key player in OpenAI’s funding saga. Earlier this year, SoftBank spearheaded the $40 billion round, valuing OpenAI at a staggering $300 billion and marking one of the largest private tech deals ever, as detailed in a Reuters report from April. Son’s enthusiasm for AI superintelligence has driven SoftBank to commit up to $40 billion in follow-on investments, according to the company’s own announcement in March, positioning it as OpenAI’s largest backer.

However, recent developments indicate that even this infusion may not suffice. OpenAI is now courting both new and existing investors to top up the round, with sources telling Wired that the company aims to secure additional billions to fuel its money-losing operations. This reopening reflects broader industry challenges, where the costs of training advanced models and building data centers have skyrocketed.

The Cash Burn Dilemma and Investor Hesitations

Critics, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, have publicly questioned the feasibility of OpenAI’s grand plans, such as the proposed $500 billion Stargate supercomputer project in collaboration with SoftBank. Musk claimed earlier this year that the partners “simply don’t” have the funds, a sentiment echoed in a Benzinga article highlighting ongoing struggles to gain traction, as per Investing.com‘s coverage of a Wall Street Journal piece.

Despite these hurdles, OpenAI has forged alliances to bolster its infrastructure, including a partnership with Oracle to expand Stargate’s capacity by 4.5 gigawatts, aiming to exceed initial commitments and solidify U.S. AI leadership. Yet, the company’s persistent need for capital raises questions about long-term sustainability, especially as it reports staggering losses while pushing for artificial general intelligence.

Implications for the AI Investment Boom

The reopened funding round could attract heavyweights like Magnetar Capital and Coatue Management, who were in talks during the initial close, according to Bloomberg. For industry insiders, this signals a shift toward more fluid financing models in tech, where even colossal rounds are treated as starting points rather than endpoints.

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman has defended the strategy, emphasizing the need for vast resources to outpace competitors. As Futurism reported just hours ago, the company is “quietly trying to get more money as it burns through cash at a staggering pace,” highlighting the high-stakes gamble of AI development. With SoftBank pledging up to $33.2 billion more, per OpenTools.ai, the partnership could redefine investment norms, but only if OpenAI delivers on its promises amid mounting scrutiny.

Looking Ahead: Risks and Rewards in AI Funding

Ultimately, this fundraising effort tests investor appetite for AI’s uncertain future. While SoftBank’s Son expressed regret for not investing earlier in a CNBC interview last month, his current bets underscore confidence in OpenAI’s trajectory. For the sector, success here could accelerate innovation, but failure might cool the fervor, prompting a reevaluation of how much capital is truly needed to achieve superintelligence without financial implosion.