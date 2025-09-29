OpenAI Launches Instant Checkout in ChatGPT for Etsy, Shopify Buys

OpenAI has taken a significant step into e-commerce by introducing a feature that lets users buy products directly within its popular ChatGPT chatbot, marking a potential shift in how artificial intelligence intersects with online shopping. According to a report in The Information, the company’s CEO of Applications, Fidji Simo, announced the “instant checkout” capability on Monday, starting with small merchants on Etsy and expanding soon to over a million Shopify sellers, including brands like Glossier and Spanx.

This move builds on earlier plans reported by the Financial Times, where OpenAI outlined intentions to integrate payment systems into ChatGPT and claim a commission on sales, positioning the AI as more than just a conversational tool but a revenue-generating platform. Industry observers note that this could diversify OpenAI’s income streams beyond subscriptions, especially as ChatGPT’s user base has ballooned, with paid subscribers nearly tripling to 15.5 million last year, per another dispatch from The Information.

Integrating Commerce into Conversations

The instant checkout feature allows users to complete purchases without leaving the chat interface, powered by Stripe’s open-source Agentic Commerce Protocol, as detailed in coverage from Fortune. For instance, a user might ask ChatGPT for gift recommendations and seamlessly buy an item from Etsy, with the transaction handled in real-time. This seamless integration aims to capitalize on AI’s role in product discovery, where chatbots can offer personalized suggestions based on user queries.

OpenAI’s push comes amid broader efforts to monetize its AI advancements, including recent updates like ChatGPT Pulse for proactive updates, reported by Datamation. Yet, for insiders, the real intrigue lies in how this challenges established players: Google’s search dominance could face erosion if consumers bypass traditional engines for AI-driven shopping, echoing concerns raised in Reuters’ coverage of OpenAI’s payment system prototypes.

Revenue Models and Merchant Dynamics

By taking a cut of transactions—details of which remain undisclosed but were hinted at in the Financial Times’ July report—OpenAI is betting on commissions as a scalable revenue source, potentially rivaling affiliate models used by platforms like Amazon. Etsy and Shopify stocks surged following the announcement, as noted by Investing.com, underscoring market enthusiasm for the exposure to ChatGPT’s vast audience, which boasts hundreds of millions of weekly users globally.

However, questions linger about implementation challenges, such as ensuring secure payments and managing merchant onboarding. VentureBeat highlighted the collaboration with Stripe, which provides the backend for “agentic” commerce, allowing AI to handle more autonomous tasks like order fulfillment. This could streamline operations for small businesses but raises privacy concerns, as users’ shopping data feeds into OpenAI’s ecosystem.

Broader Implications for AI-Driven Retail

For tech executives, this launch signals a maturing phase where AI tools evolve from novelties to integral commerce engines, potentially reshaping user behaviors. Axios described it as a game-changer for online shopping, enabling impulse buys during casual chats. Yet, competition is fierce; rivals like Anthropic and Meta are also exploring similar integrations, though OpenAI’s first-mover advantage in conversational AI gives it an edge.

Looking ahead, success will hinge on user adoption and regulatory scrutiny, especially around data usage. As BusinessToday reported on related features like Pulse, OpenAI is focusing on personalization to retain engagement. Insiders predict this could accelerate AI’s infiltration into daily transactions, forcing e-commerce giants to adapt or risk obsolescence in an era where chatbots become the new storefronts. With initial rollout limited to U.S. users across ChatGPT’s tiers, as per CNBC, the feature’s global expansion will be a key metric to watch, potentially transforming how billions interact with brands through AI intermediaries.