OpenAI Hires xAI’s Ex-CFO Amid Altman-Musk Feud and Soaring Costs

In the high-stakes world of artificial intelligence, where billions in funding and top talent fuel relentless innovation, OpenAI’s latest move has sent ripples through Silicon Valley. The company, led by CEO Sam Altman, has hired Mike Liberatore, the former chief financial officer of Elon Musk’s xAI, to oversee its burgeoning infrastructure costs as a business finance officer. This poaching comes at a time when tensions between Altman and Musk—once collaborators on OpenAI’s founding—have escalated into one of tech’s most public feuds.

Liberatore’s abrupt departure from xAI after just a few months on the job underscores the fierce competition for financial expertise in AI. At OpenAI, he will manage the company’s massive compute spending, a critical area as models like GPT demand ever-greater resources. Sources familiar with the matter, as reported by CNBC, indicate that Liberatore’s role will focus on optimizing expenditures amid OpenAI’s push toward advanced AI systems, potentially including preparations for AGI.

The Hiring’s Broader Implications for AI Talent Wars This strategic hire is more than a personnel shift; it amplifies the ongoing rivalry between Altman and Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but parted ways amid disagreements over its direction. Musk has since launched xAI in 2023, aiming to challenge OpenAI with projects like the Grok chatbot. Recent posts on X, formerly Twitter, highlight the simmering animosity, with users noting Altman’s past comments calling Musk a “bully” who picks fights with tech luminaries like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg.

The move follows a lawsuit filed by xAI in August 2025 against a former engineer accused of stealing trade secrets for OpenAI, as detailed in a Reuters report. Such legal skirmishes reflect the cutthroat nature of AI development, where intellectual property and personnel are prized assets. Industry insiders suggest Liberatore’s expertise, honed at xAI during its rapid scaling, could help OpenAI navigate its own financial complexities, including a recent fundraising round that valued the company at over $150 billion.

Escalating Feud and Industry Ramifications Musk’s criticism of OpenAI has been vocal, accusing it of straying from its nonprofit roots toward profit-driven motives. Altman, in turn, has defended his leadership, emphasizing OpenAI’s mission to benefit humanity. According to a Business Insider article, this hiring is seen as a direct shot across the bow, potentially intensifying talent poaching between the two firms.

Financially, OpenAI’s infrastructure demands are staggering, with reports from Business Standard estimating compute costs in the billions annually. Liberatore’s track record at xAI, where he managed finances for ambitious projects, positions him to address these challenges. Meanwhile, posts on X from users like tech analysts reflect public sentiment, with some viewing the hire as evidence of OpenAI’s dominance in attracting top executives amid the feud.

Strategic Shifts and Future Outlook Beyond the personalities, this development highlights broader trends in AI governance and funding. OpenAI’s transition from a nonprofit to a for-profit structure, as covered in earlier Reuters exclusives, has drawn scrutiny, with Musk suing the company in 2023 over alleged breaches of its founding agreement. Liberatore’s appointment could signal OpenAI’s preparation for even larger investments, possibly in partnerships with tech giants like Microsoft.

As the AI arms race accelerates, such hires underscore the human element driving technological progress. Insiders speculate that Musk may respond by bolstering xAI’s team or pursuing aggressive fundraising, as noted in recent Yahoo Finance coverage. For now, Liberatore’s move adds fuel to a rivalry that shows no signs of cooling, potentially reshaping alliances and innovations in the sector for years to come.

Potential Ripple Effects on AI Innovation The fallout from this hire extends to investor dynamics, with OpenAI reportedly asking backers to avoid funding rivals like xAI, per earlier reports from the Financial Times. This exclusivity demand reflects the high stakes, where capital flows could determine which company leads in breakthroughs like multimodal AI. Musk’s xAI, meanwhile, continues to advance with Grok, but losing key finance talent may hinder its momentum.

Ultimately, for industry observers, this episode illustrates how personal animosities can influence corporate strategies in AI. As Altman consolidates power at OpenAI, and Musk pushes xAI’s “maximum truth-seeking” ethos, the competition promises to drive rapid advancements—albeit with increased volatility in talent and legal battles.