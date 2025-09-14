Onion CEO Blasts AI Satire Flaws Amid Infowars Acquisition Push

In the ever-evolving world of digital media, where satire meets conspiracy theory, Ben Collins, CEO of The Onion, has emerged as a vocal critic of artificial intelligence’s role in content creation. During a recent interview, Collins lambasted AI’s inability to craft genuine humor, arguing that its outputs lack the nuanced absurdity essential to satire. “AI can’t write jokes worth a damn,” he stated bluntly, highlighting how machine-generated content often falls flat, producing predictable punchlines devoid of the human touch that defines The Onion’s brand. This perspective comes amid broader industry debates on AI’s encroachment into creative fields, where tools like large language models promise efficiency but deliver mediocrity.

Collins’s comments were part of a wider discussion on The Onion’s strategic moves, including its protracted bid to acquire Infowars, the infamous platform once helmed by Alex Jones. The satirical outlet initially won a bankruptcy auction for Infowars in late 2024, with plans to transform it into a parody site mocking conspiracy theorists. However, legal hurdles have prolonged the saga into 2025, underscoring the complexities of media acquisitions in a polarized environment.

Ongoing Legal Battles and Strategic Ambitions

A U.S. judge rejected The Onion’s purchase in December 2024, citing procedural issues, as reported by Al Jazeera. Despite this setback, Collins expressed continued interest, telling WIRED in a podcast interview that the team remains committed to “not ruining” the asset while injecting satirical genius. Industry insiders view this as a bold play to repurpose Infowars’ assets—its domain, archives, and audience—into a vehicle for lampooning misinformation, potentially generating revenue through ironic merchandise and content.

The acquisition attempt has drawn mixed reactions on social media. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from users like Alex Jones himself decry the move as “bankruptcy fraud,” with one recent thread from Jones claiming The Onion’s efforts are backed by shadowy interests. Meanwhile, supporters hail it as “the funniest thing that has ever happened,” echoing Collins’s own words in initial announcements covered by The Guardian.

AI’s Shortcomings in Satire and Broader Implications

Delving deeper into Collins’s AI critique, he pointed to specific failings: AI struggles with irony and cultural context, often generating “jokes” that mimic patterns without innovation. This was exemplified when The Onion inadvertently published an AI-generated image in January 2025, which they quickly deleted after backlash, as detailed in a Yahoo Tech report. Collins had previously vowed against using AI, stating in a Bluesky post that “we don’t use AI,” making the slip-up a poignant irony for a satire powerhouse.

For industry professionals, this highlights a critical tension: while AI excels in data processing, its creative limitations could stifle outlets reliant on wit. Collins contrasted this with human writers’ ability to subvert expectations, a skill he deems irreplaceable for The Onion’s mission.

Future Plans Amid Uncertainty

As for Infowars, recent updates suggest the site is back on the market, per a Gizmodo article from August 2025, opening doors for The Onion’s renewed pursuit. Collins discussed potential plans in an A.V. Club interview, envisioning a relaunched Infowars as “very funny, very stupid,” complete with mock conspiracy theories targeting figures like Jones.

The proceeds from any sale would benefit Sandy Hook families owed $1.5 billion from Jones’s defamation suits, adding a layer of social justice to the deal, as noted in coverage by Business Insider. Yet, with Jones actively resisting via X posts labeling the process fraudulent, the outcome remains uncertain.

Industry Reflections on Media Evolution

This episode reflects broader shifts in media ownership, where satirical entities like The Onion seek to reclaim spaces dominated by misinformation. Collins’s stance on AI serves as a cautionary tale for tech-integrated newsrooms, emphasizing that humor—and perhaps media integrity—demands human insight.

Looking ahead, if The Onion succeeds, it could redefine how legacy platforms are repurposed, blending comedy with commentary. As one X post from a media analyst put it, this is “the info wars turning literal,” capturing the ironic battle at hand. For now, Collins’s team presses on, undeterred by AI’s jokes or legal woes, aiming to turn conspiracy into comedy gold.