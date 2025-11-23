Ohio’s CASH Bill: Retail’s Cash Conundrum Hits Walmart, Costco

In the heartland of American retail, a legislative push is stirring unease among giants like Walmart and Costco. Ohio lawmakers have introduced the Currency Access to Spend Here (CASH) bill, mandating that businesses and government offices accept cash for transactions up to $500. The proposal, spearheaded by state Rep. David Thomas (R-Jefferson), aims to preserve cash as a cornerstone of commerce amid a surge in cashless policies.

“It’s simple, cash is the basis for business in America. Our taxpayers should always have the ability to use cash in their daily lives,” Rep. Thomas told Fox Business. The bill requires at least one point-of-sale location per business to handle cash and prohibits surcharges for cash users compared to card payments.

While Walmart and Costco already accept cash in stores, the law targets emerging cashless trends, such as self-checkout restrictions or food court policies. Recent web searches reveal no national mandate yet, but state-level efforts echo broader debates, including the federal Payment Choice Act introduced by U.S. Senators.

Cashless Creep in Retail Operations

Retailers have increasingly nudged customers toward digital payments to cut handling costs and speed transactions. A NASCUS report notes cities like New York and Philadelphia have local cash acceptance rules, but Ohio’s bill stands out for its $500 cap and surcharge ban. Industry insiders point to labor shortages amplifying cash aversion at self-checkouts.

Costco accepts cash at warehouses, gas stations, and food courts per 2025 updates from EatHealthy365, yet policies vary by location. Walmart similarly takes cash, but a Colorado initiative flags damaged bill rejections starting 2025 at chains including Target and Dollar Tree, per K99.

Posts on X highlight consumer frustrations, with users tagging @Walmart and @CostcoWholesale about payment snags, though official accounts focus on promotions rather than policy shifts.

Legislative Momentum Builds

The CASH bill emerges as cash usage dips nationally—Federal Reserve data shows only 16% of payments were cash in 2022, down from 40% in 2012. Ohio’s measure responds to unbanked households, about 4.5% of Americans per FDIC stats, who rely on cash. Rep. Thomas’s office emphasizes protecting low-income shoppers from digital exclusion.

Similar bills face headwinds; the Payment Choice Act, per NASCUS, struggles in Congress due to retailer lobbying over fraud and hygiene concerns post-Covid. Fox Business reports Ohio’s bill could pass amid bipartisan support for financial inclusion.

Retail trade groups like the National Retail Federation have not commented specifically, but past statements decry mandates increasing operational costs by 1-2% per transaction.

Retailer Compliance Calculus

For Walmart, with 4,600 U.S. stores, retrofitting self-checkouts for cash could cost millions, insiders estimate based on similar tech upgrades. Costco’s 600 warehouses already have cash lanes, but scaling for peak hours poses challenges. A The Sun piece flags potential checkout disruptions if enforced.

Web searches confirm no immediate changes; Walmart’s X posts promote grocery pickups and gift cards, sidestepping cash debates. Crypto integrations, like Walmart’s OnePay Cash for BTC and ETH per Bitget News, signal diversification, not cash rejection.

Ohio businesses face fines up to $1,000 for violations, incentivizing quick adaptation. Analysts predict pilots in high-cash areas like Appalachia.

Economic Ripples for Big Box

Cash handling costs retailers $100 billion annually industry-wide, per industry benchmarks, fueling cashless pilots. Yet mandates could boost foot traffic from cash-preferring demographics—seniors and immigrants—who shun apps like Walmart+ or Costco’s Visa.

White County Georgia Info echoes Fox Business, noting Target’s price slashes amid sales slumps, where cash access might aid recovery. BNPL options like Gerald gain traction as alternatives, per their 2025 guides.

Federal Reserve’s 2025 damaged bill policy in Colorado underscores cash’s persistence, rejecting mutilated notes at retailers to streamline circulation.

Industry Pushback and Pathways

Lobbyists argue cash enables theft and slows lines; Walmart’s scale amplifies this, with shrinkage at 1.6% of sales. Costco members, paying upfront annually, favor efficiency. Yet proponents cite equity: 25 million unbanked adults per FDIC.

Current X sentiment mixes hype with skepticism; no official retailer rebuttals. If passed, Ohio could pioneer, pressuring neighbors like Pennsylvania. Track via Biztoc for updates.

Stakeholders watch: passage might cascade nationally, reshaping POS tech investments toward hybrid systems blending cash and tap.