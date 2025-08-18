Obsidian CEO: Privacy, Plugins Power Note-Taking Over AI Hype

In the competitive world of productivity software, where apps vie for users’ attention amid a sea of digital tools, Obsidian has carved out a niche by emphasizing privacy, flexibility, and community-driven development. Steph Ango, known online as Kepano, transitioned from an enthusiastic user to CEO of the company behind this markdown-based note-taking app, a journey detailed in a recent interview on The Verge’s Decoder podcast hosted by Nilay Patel. Ango, who joined Obsidian in February 2023 after co-founding ventures like Lumi and Inkodye, shared insights into how the app’s design philosophy prioritizes user ownership over data extraction, setting it apart from giants like Evernote or Notion.

Ango’s path to leadership began as a “superfan,” contributing feedback and ideas to founders Shida Li and Erica Xu, who launched Obsidian in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. As highlighted in the podcast, this grassroots involvement underscores a broader trend in software where community engagement drives innovation. Obsidian operates on plain text files, allowing users to link notes in a graph-like structure, fostering non-linear thinking—a feature Ango credits for his own productivity gains.

From User to Executive: The Community-Centric Rise

The interview reveals how Ango’s prior experiences shaped his vision for Obsidian. Drawing from his time at Y Combinator, as noted on his LinkedIn profile, he advocates for tools that adapt to individual workflows rather than imposing rigid structures. This approach resonates with industry insiders who see productivity apps evolving beyond mere task management into personalized knowledge bases. Patel pressed Ango on monetization, where Obsidian relies on optional Sync and Publish services rather than ads, a model Ango defends as sustainable for indie developers.

Critically, Ango emphasized that community trumps AI hype in building lasting software. While competitors integrate generative AI for note summarization, Obsidian focuses on plugins developed by its user base, with over 1,000 available. This echoes sentiments in a Medium article by TfTHacker, which praises Ango’s community-first ethos from an earlier interview highlight.

Navigating Privacy and Durability in Digital Tools

Privacy remains a cornerstone, as Obsidian stores data locally without cloud mandates, aligning with principles outlined on the app’s official about page. Ango told Patel that this “file over app” philosophy ensures longevity, preventing vendor lock-in—a pain point for users of defunct services. He shared personal anecdotes, like using Obsidian to compile his website via Jekyll, as detailed on his personal site, illustrating how the tool blurs lines between note-taking and content creation.

Looking ahead, Ango discussed scaling challenges, including the addition of features like the Canvas plugin in version 1.1, per Wikipedia’s entry on Obsidian. Yet, he cautioned against over-reliance on trends, arguing that true productivity stems from malleable systems that empower users, not algorithmic crutches.

Balancing Innovation with User Empowerment

The podcast also touched on broader industry implications, with Ango critiquing how many apps prioritize growth metrics over user value. Referencing his essay on stephango.com, he posits that quality software deserves financial support, a view echoed in a Medium post by TfTHacker advocating for indie tool funding. For insiders, this signals a shift toward sustainable models in a market dominated by venture-backed behemoths.

Ultimately, Ango’s Decoder appearance paints Obsidian as a beacon for thoughtful software design. By fostering a vibrant ecosystem—evident in user forums and plugins— the app challenges norms, proving that in productivity tools, human connections may outpace technological gimmicks. As Ango noted, the future lies in adaptability, ensuring users’ notes endure beyond fleeting tech cycles.