NZ Startup Tracksuit Raises $25M for AI Brand Tracking Growth

In the fast-evolving world of marketing technology, where data-driven decisions can make or break a brand’s trajectory, a New Zealand startup is reshaping how companies monitor their market presence. Tracksuit, founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Matt Herbert and Connor Archbold, has emerged as a disruptor by leveraging artificial intelligence to democratize brand tracking—a field traditionally dominated by costly, cumbersome tools. The company’s recent $25 million Series B funding round, announced in June 2025, underscores investor confidence in its mission to make sophisticated analytics accessible to mid-sized brands and agencies alike.

This infusion of capital, led by consumer brand investor VMG Partners and including participation from previous backers like Square Peg and Blackbird Ventures, values Tracksuit at a reported $150 million post-money. The raise follows a $5 million seed round in 2023, highlighting the startup’s rapid ascent amid a surge in demand for real-time brand health metrics. As detailed in a pitch deck shared with Adweek, Tracksuit’s platform operates on a subscription model priced at $19,000 annually, a fraction of the six-figure sums charged by legacy providers for similar services.

Democratizing Data with AI Precision

At its core, Tracksuit’s technology harnesses AI to conduct continuous surveys and analyze consumer sentiment, delivering insights on brand awareness, consideration, and preference. Unlike traditional tracking methods that rely on infrequent, expensive polls, Tracksuit provides “always-on” monitoring, allowing marketers to pivot strategies based on live data. This approach has attracted over 500 clients, including high-profile names like athletic wear giant Adidas and beauty brand Glossier, who use the platform to quantify the impact of marketing campaigns on long-term brand equity.

Insights from a PRWeb release emphasize how Tracksuit empowers users to communicate brand value to stakeholders, bridging the gap between creative efforts and measurable ROI. The platform’s AI algorithms process vast datasets to predict trends, helping brands navigate economic uncertainties—such as rising tariffs and global supply chain disruptions—while optimizing budgets.

From Kiwi Roots to Global Ambitions

Tracksuit’s origins trace back to Auckland, where founders Herbert and Archbold identified a market gap: small to medium enterprises were priced out of premium brand tracking. As reported in the New Zealand Herald, the $25 million raise (equivalent to about $42 million NZD) ranks among the largest for a local startup, positioning Tracksuit to expand into the U.S. and Europe. This funding will fuel hiring, product enhancements, and AI refinements to handle multilingual data and cultural nuances in diverse markets.

Recent posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect growing buzz, with marketing professionals praising Tracksuit’s affordability and ease of use. One user highlighted how the platform’s insights helped a direct-to-consumer footwear brand boost revenue from $612,000 to over $3 million year-to-date, underscoring its practical impact. Meanwhile, industry watchers on the platform note the raise’s timing amid a broader AI investment wave, though some express skepticism about overhyping tech solutions in volatile funding environments.

Challenges and Competitive Edges

Yet, Tracksuit faces hurdles in a crowded martech arena. Established players like Kantar and Nielsen offer entrenched networks, while newer AI entrants vie for similar turf. What sets Tracksuit apart, per a Research Live article, is its focus on simplicity and speed—delivering dashboards that non-experts can interpret without lengthy consultations. The company’s emphasis on ethical AI, avoiding biased data sources, aligns with rising regulatory scrutiny in data privacy.

Looking ahead, Tracksuit plans to integrate predictive analytics for scenario planning, such as simulating the effects of a viral social media campaign or economic downturn. As Forbes noted in a piece on the raise, this positions brand metrics as a core growth driver, transforming how executives view marketing spend from cost center to strategic asset.

Investor Bets on Measurable Impact

VMG Partners’ lead investment signals faith in Tracksuit’s scalability, with partner Carle Stenmark citing the platform’s potential to redefine brand management in a post-pandemic economy. Drawing from a Marketing-Interactive report, the funding will accelerate global rollout, targeting Asia-Pacific expansion where digital adoption is surging. For industry insiders, Tracksuit’s story exemplifies how AI can level the playing field, enabling agile brands to outmaneuver giants through smarter, more affordable intelligence.

As marketing budgets tighten, tools like Tracksuit could become indispensable, proving that innovation in data accessibility isn’t just a nice-to-have—it’s a necessity for survival in an increasingly data-saturated world. With this latest capital boost, Tracksuit is poised to track not just brands, but the future of the industry itself.