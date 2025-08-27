NVIDIA Q2 Revenue Hits $46.7B, Up 56% on AI Data Center Demand

NVIDIA Corp. delivered another blockbuster quarter, underscoring its dominance in the artificial intelligence boom, with revenue surging to $46.7 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, ended July 27. This marked a 6% increase from the prior quarter and a staggering 56% jump year-over-year, driven primarily by insatiable demand for its data center products. The company’s data center segment, the engine of its growth, generated $41.1 billion, up 5% sequentially and 56% from the same period last year, highlighting how AI infrastructure investments continue to propel the chipmaker forward.

Yet, the headline figures mask some nuances, including the absence of H20 chip sales to China due to U.S. export restrictions—a factor that could have added billions but was offset partially by a $180 million release of previously reserved inventory sold elsewhere. Adjusted for this, non-GAAP gross margins stood at 72.3%, reflecting resilient profitability amid geopolitical headwinds. GAAP earnings per diluted share hit $1.08, while non-GAAP came in at $1.05, or $1.04 excluding the inventory adjustment.

Blackwell’s Meteoric Rise

CEO Jensen Huang, in his characteristic flair, hailed the Blackwell platform as a revolutionary force, noting its 17% sequential revenue growth in data centers and describing demand as “extraordinary.” Production of the Blackwell Ultra is ramping aggressively, positioning it as the centerpiece of the ongoing AI race, particularly for training and inference tasks that demand massive computational scale. Huang’s comments echo sentiments from recent industry analyses, where Blackwell is projected to capture a significant share of the burgeoning AI chip market.

This enthusiasm aligns with reports from sources like Investopedia, which quoted Huang earlier this year calling Blackwell potentially the “most successful product” in the company’s history. The platform’s integration with NVLink for rack-scale computing is timely, as AI models evolve toward more complex reasoning capabilities, requiring leaps in performance.

Shareholder Returns and Strategic Outlook

NVIDIA’s commitment to rewarding investors remains robust, with $24.3 billion returned via share repurchases and dividends in the first half of the fiscal year. The board’s approval of an additional $60 billion buyback authorization signals confidence in sustained cash flows, leaving $14.7 billion from prior approvals. A quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share is set for October, maintaining a steady, if modest, payout amid explosive growth.

Looking ahead, the company’s third-quarter guidance projects $54 billion in revenue, plus or minus 2%, with no assumed H20 shipments to China, underscoring ongoing export challenges. Non-GAAP gross margins are expected at 73.5%, aiming for mid-70% by year-end, while operating expenses are forecasted to rise in the high-30% range annually, reflecting investments in R&D and expansion.

Data Center Dominance Amid Global Expansions

The data center business’s highlights include partnerships with giants like Disney, Foxconn, and TSMC for Blackwell-powered servers, as well as the introduction of Spectrum-XGS Ethernet for large-scale AI connectivity. NVIDIA is also deepening ties in Europe, collaborating on AI infrastructure with nations like France and Germany to foster industrial transformation, as detailed in announcements from the company’s newsroom.

Furthermore, collaborations on supercomputers such as JUPITER in Germany and FugakuNEXT in Japan illustrate NVIDIA’s global footprint. Posts on X from users like Earnings Whispers have captured market sentiment, noting AI’s mainstream adoption and the long-term shift in data centers, with decades of legacy systems yet to upgrade.

Gaming and Beyond: Diversified Growth

Beyond data centers, NVIDIA’s gaming segment shone with $4.3 billion in revenue, up 14% sequentially and 49% year-over-year, fueled by the rapid adoption of the GeForce RTX 5060 and DLSS 4 technology in over 175 titles. The professional visualization arm grew to $601 million, a 18% quarterly increase, bolstered by new RTX PRO GPUs and partnerships with Siemens for manufacturing digitization.

In automotive and robotics, revenue reached $586 million, up 69% annually, with milestones like the production rollout of DRIVE AV software and initial shipments of DRIVE AGX Thor. The Jetson AGX Thor developer kits are now available, promising to power industrial robots, as highlighted in recent coverage from StockTitan, which emphasized the segment’s role in NVIDIA’s diversified portfolio.

Navigating Geopolitical and Market Pressures

Despite the triumphs, challenges loom, particularly from U.S.-China trade tensions. The lack of H20 sales to China represents a potential $8 billion revenue hit, as speculated in previews from The Economic Times, which discussed tariff impacts and AI demand trends. Huang has expressed trust in U.S. policy directions, including references to potential shifts under new administrations, as noted in analyses from Breezy Invest.

Market watchers on X, such as those from LEAPTRADER, have pointed to the earnings as a litmus test for AI momentum, with consensus expectations around $46 billion met but guidance for Q3 at $54 billion suggesting acceleration. This comes amid broader concerns over margin pressures from competition, as explored in WebProNews.

AI’s Broader Implications

NVIDIA’s results reflect not just financial prowess but the accelerating AI revolution. Innovations like NVFP4 for low-latency inference and collaborations with OpenAI on optimized models underscore its ecosystem play. As Huang stated, the “AI race is on,” with Blackwell at the core.

CFO Colette Kress’s commentary, available on NVIDIA’s investor site, provides deeper insights into operational efficiencies. Overall, these figures affirm NVIDIA’s trajectory, even as it balances explosive demand with regulatory hurdles, setting the stage for what could be another record year.