Nvidia Extends Windows 10 RTX Support to 2026, Ends GTX in 2025

In a move that underscores the relentless march of technology obsolescence, Nvidia Corp. has announced an extension of driver support for Windows 10 users equipped with its newer RTX graphics processing units, pushing the deadline to October 2026. This decision aligns closely with Microsoft Corp.’s own extended security updates for the aging operating system, providing a temporary reprieve for gamers and professionals reluctant to upgrade. However, the olive branch comes with a caveat: support for older GeForce GTX models, including the once-ubiquitous GTX 1060, will cease entirely by October 2025, marking the end of an era for hardware that powered countless gaming rigs during the mid-2010s.

The extension for RTX cards means that users can continue receiving Game Ready drivers—optimized software updates that enhance performance in new titles and fix bugs—through the tail end of 2026. This is particularly significant for the millions still running Windows 10, which Microsoft plans to sunset in October 2025 unless users opt into paid extended support. Nvidia’s strategy here appears calculated to ease the transition, avoiding a sudden cliff for its customer base amid broader industry shifts toward AI-driven computing and newer architectures.

Implications for Legacy Hardware

Details of the phase-out emerged from Nvidia’s official announcements, as reported by TechRadar, which highlighted how the GTX 1060, a Pascal-architecture card launched in 2016, will lose access to new drivers after next October. This card, celebrated for its balance of performance and affordability, remains one of the most popular GPUs on platforms like Steam, powering everything from esports to casual gaming. Without ongoing driver updates, owners risk compatibility issues with future games and security vulnerabilities, potentially forcing upgrades at a time when GPU prices remain volatile.

Industry observers note that this isn’t Nvidia’s first such cull; the company has systematically retired support for older architectures like Maxwell (GTX 900 series) and Volta to focus resources on cutting-edge products. As Ars Technica detailed, Nvidia will continue to offer critical security patches for these legacy cards beyond 2025, but without the full suite of Game Ready optimizations, performance in modern titles could degrade significantly.

Strategic Shifts and Market Pressures

The bifurcation in support—extending it for RTX while axing it for GTX—reflects Nvidia’s broader pivot toward AI and high-performance computing, where newer Ada Lovelace and Blackwell architectures dominate. For Windows 10 holdouts, particularly those with RTX 20-series or later cards, the extra year provides breathing room to migrate to Windows 11 or even Linux alternatives, as PC Gamer pointed out in its analysis of the announcement. This grace period mirrors Microsoft’s $30-per-device extended updates, suggesting a coordinated effort to minimize disruption.

Yet, for enterprises and individual users invested in older hardware, the timeline accelerates tough decisions. Tom’s Hardware reported that the upcoming driver branch 580 will be the final one supporting Maxwell and Pascal, effectively orphaning a swath of cards that still comprise a notable portion of the global install base. Analysts estimate that tens of millions of GTX 10-series users could be affected, prompting a potential surge in second-hand market activity or upgrades to budget-friendly RTX options like the 3060.

Broader Industry Ramifications

This development also highlights tensions in the PC ecosystem, where software longevity often outpaces hardware cycles. Nvidia’s move, while pragmatic for resource allocation, may alienate budget-conscious gamers in emerging markets where older cards remain prevalent. As Guru3D noted, the staged withdrawal includes a wind-down of features for Unix-based systems as well, broadening the impact beyond Windows.

Looking ahead, insiders speculate that Nvidia’s focus on AI integration in drivers could further widen the gap, making legacy support increasingly untenable. For now, Windows 10 users with compatible RTX hardware gain a lifeline, but the clock is ticking louder for those clinging to Pascal-era relics. The industry’s push toward modernization, driven by evolving gaming demands and security needs, ensures that such transitions, though painful, are inevitable.