NSA Reports Chinese Hackers Volt Typhoon Denied Long-Term Access to US Critical Infrastructure Amid Ongoing Cyber Threats

In a significant update on one of the most persistent cyber threats facing the U.S., the National Security Agency has declared that the Chinese hacking group known as Volt Typhoon failed to maintain long-term access in critical infrastructure networks.

This assessment, shared by NSA officials at a recent cybersecurity conference, marks a rare public acknowledgment of defensive successes amid escalating tensions in cyberspace.

The group, attributed to China by U.S. intelligence, has been accused of infiltrating sectors like telecommunications, energy, and water systems, employing stealthy “living-off-the-land” techniques to blend in with normal network activity. Microsoft first detailed these tactics in a 2023 blog post, highlighting how Volt Typhoon targeted post-compromise credential access and system discovery to prepare for potential disruptive attacks.

Unpacking the NSA’s Optimistic Assessment

Kristina Walter, director of the NSA’s Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, emphasized during the Fordham International Conference on Cybersecurity that while Volt Typhoon aimed to “lurk in the shadows,” U.S. efforts disrupted their persistence. As reported by TechRadar, Walter described the campaign as having “really failed” in achieving sustained footholds, crediting collaborative actions with the FBI and private sector partners.

This contrasts with earlier alarms: in 2024, TechRadar covered revelations that Volt Typhoon had lurked in U.S. systems for at least five years, raising fears of sabotage during geopolitical crises, such as a Taiwan conflict. The group’s methods, avoiding traditional malware in favor of built-in tools, made detection challenging, but recent mitigations appear to have turned the tide.

Broader Context of Chinese Cyber Operations

The NSA’s comments come alongside disclosures about related threats, including Flax Typhoon, which an FBI official at the same conference labeled an instance of “true cyberwarfare.” The Record from Recorded Future News reported on this, noting how these operations reflect Beijing’s strategy to preposition assets in adversary networks for future leverage.

Historical context adds layers: China has denied involvement, even claiming in 2024 via TechRadar that Volt Typhoon was a U.S.-orchestrated conspiracy. Yet, behind closed doors, Chinese officials reportedly admitted responsibility, as detailed in another TechRadar article from April 2025, underscoring the diplomatic cat-and-mouse game.

Implications for Critical Infrastructure Defense

For industry insiders, this development signals a maturing U.S. response framework. HS Today highlighted how agencies have ramped up threat hunting and information sharing, effectively ejecting intruders from key networks. However, experts warn that success against Volt Typhoon doesn’t equate to invulnerability—similar groups like Salt Typhoon recently breached a U.S. National Guard unit, as covered by Cybernews and The Straits Times.

The incident, detailed in a 2024 memo, involved extensive compromise, prompting calls for assuming all networks are infiltrated. SC Media reported on U.S. efforts to foil such persistence, but the episode illustrates the ongoing arms race in cyber defense.

Looking Ahead: Vigilance in an Evolving Threat Landscape

As geopolitical frictions intensify, the Volt Typhoon saga underscores the need for resilient architectures. Munich Re and CyberCube’s recent study, as noted in Cybersecurity Dive, warns of catastrophic events from interconnected systems, including IoT vulnerabilities.

Ultimately, while the NSA’s assessment offers encouragement, it serves as a reminder for operators to prioritize anomaly detection and zero-trust models. With threats like these persisting, the battle for critical infrastructure remains far from over, demanding sustained investment and international cooperation to safeguard against the next shadow lurker.