Nothing Accuses WPC of $10M Qi2 Fees, Delaying Android Adoption

In the fast-evolving world of wireless charging technology, a recent exchange between smartphone maker Nothing and the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has highlighted lingering tensions over the adoption of the Qi2 standard. Nothing, known for its transparent designs and innovative flair, recently claimed that integrating Qi2’s magnetic alignment features into Android phones involves exorbitant costs—up to $10 million per device—due to legal hurdles, industry politics, and what it described as “a whole load of bullshit.” This assertion, detailed in a video on Nothing’s YouTube channel, suggested that these barriers explain why so few Android devices support full Qi2, which builds on Apple’s MagSafe by adding magnets for precise charging alignment.

The WPC, the organization behind the Qi standards, swiftly countered these claims, pointing to what it sees as a potential misunderstanding. In a statement shared with Android Central, the consortium emphasized that several prominent phone brands, including Google with its Pixel 10 lineup, have already embraced Qi2 without apparent prohibitive expenses. The WPC argued that Nothing’s $10 million figure might stem from confusion over licensing fees for magnetic components, which are not as onerous as portrayed.

Unpacking the Cost Claims and Industry Realities

Delving deeper, Nothing’s critique appears rooted in frustrations over the Qi2 certification process, which requires compliance with specific magnetic profiles to ensure compatibility. Industry insiders note that while Qi2 promises faster, more efficient charging—up to 15W with perfect alignment—manufacturers must navigate intellectual property agreements, particularly those tied to Apple’s MagSafe origins. A report from Android Police echoes Nothing’s sentiment, attributing slow adoption to “legal red tape and industry politics,” yet it also highlights that companies like Samsung have opted for “Qi2 Ready” compatibility, allowing magnetic accessories via cases rather than built-in magnets.

This halfway approach by Samsung, as detailed in coverage from Android Central, underscores a broader hesitation among Android OEMs. For instance, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series and Z Fold 7 support Qi2 charging speeds but lack integrated magnets, forcing users to buy add-on cases. Analysts suggest this stems from design trade-offs: embedding magnets could increase device thickness, a concern Samsung has polled users about in surveys, per reports in the same publication.

The Broader Implications for Wireless Charging Adoption

The disconnect between Nothing and the WPC raises questions about transparency in standards development. Nothing’s outspoken co-founder, Carl Pei, has positioned the company as a disruptor, teasing future devices like the Phone 3a Lite with potential Qi2 features, as announced in a recent Android Central article. Yet, the WPC insists that costs are manageable, citing examples like HMD’s Skyline phone and upcoming certifications for “major” Android devices, including faster 25W Qi2 variants announced in July.

Critics argue that such disputes could slow innovation, with Android Authority questioning Nothing’s cost estimates as “questionable.” If unresolved, these frictions might delay widespread Qi2 rollout, leaving Android users reliant on suboptimal wireless charging compared to iOS ecosystems.

Looking Ahead: Potential Resolutions and Market Shifts

As the industry anticipates more Qi2 integrations in 2025—Samsung has confirmed support for its Galaxy lineup, according to Android Central—stakeholders hope for clearer guidelines. Nothing’s push for transparent Qi2 devices, as explored in earlier conceptual pieces from the same outlet, could inspire change if costs prove surmountable.

Ultimately, this spat reveals the challenges of standardizing cutting-edge tech amid competitive pressures. For industry insiders, it serves as a reminder that behind sleek smartphone designs lie complex negotiations that could define the future of mobile power delivery. With certifications accelerating and new devices on the horizon, the coming months may clarify whether Qi2 becomes ubiquitous or remains a premium feature mired in bureaucracy.