North American CFOs Plan Crypto Adoption for Treasury by 2027: Deloitte

A Shifting Tide in Corporate Finance

In the corridors of North American boardrooms, a quiet revolution is underway as chief financial officers increasingly view cryptocurrencies not as speculative gambles but as integral tools for treasury management. A recent survey by Deloitte, highlighted in an article from CFO Dive, reveals that nearly one in four CFOs anticipate their finance teams will integrate digital currencies into operations by 2027, with a particular emphasis on stablecoins as a “practical entry point” for broader adoption.

This optimism stems from stablecoins’ perceived stability, pegged to traditional assets like the U.S. dollar, making them attractive for payments, investments, and even supply-chain efficiencies. The Deloitte study, conducted in the second quarter of 2025 among 200 CFOs from companies with revenues over $1 billion, underscores a marked shift: 99% of respondents expect cryptocurrencies to play a role in long-term business operations, a sentiment echoed in reports from Cryptonews.

Stablecoins Lead the Charge

Finance leaders are drawn to stablecoins for their potential to streamline cross-border transactions and reduce volatility risks inherent in assets like Bitcoin. According to the survey, 23% of CFOs plan to adopt crypto for treasury purposes within two years, with larger firms—those exceeding $10 billion in revenue—showing even greater enthusiasm at 24% for non-stablecoin investments such as Ether.

This trend aligns with broader industry movements, as seen in recent regulatory nods. For instance, posts on X (formerly Twitter) have buzzed about the Dubai Financial Services Authority approving USDC and EURC stablecoins for use in payments and treasury, signaling global acceptance that could influence U.S. counterparts. Meanwhile, Fidelity’s testing of a USD-pegged stablecoin on Ethereum, as noted in various X discussions, illustrates how traditional finance giants are bridging to blockchain.

Regulatory Hurdles and Opportunities

Yet, adoption isn’t without challenges, particularly from regulators like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Deloitte report points to ongoing SEC scrutiny, with CFOs citing clearer guidelines as crucial for mainstream integration. A BitcoinEthereumNews piece reinforces this, noting that while 99% of CFOs foresee crypto’s long-term utility, governance and regulatory clarity remain top priorities.

Recent news from PRNewswire amplifies the narrative, quoting Deloitte experts on how digital assets are reshaping financial strategies beyond speculation. On X, sentiments reflect caution, with users referencing the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council’s warnings about stablecoin risks, yet also highlighting strategic embraces like the GENIUS Act to bolster dollar dominance through regulated stablecoins.

Implications for Treasury and Beyond

For industry insiders, this signals a maturation of crypto’s role in corporate finance. CFOs are not just investing; they’re eyeing operational efficiencies, such as blockchain for supply-chain transparency, as detailed in a AInvest analysis. The survey’s findings suggest that by 2027, crypto could become commonplace in balance sheets, especially if SEC regulations evolve to provide safe harbors.

This pivot could redefine risk management, with stablecoins offering hedges against currency fluctuations in global trade. As one X post from Cointelegraph noted, approvals like those in Dubai pave the way for similar integrations elsewhere, potentially accelerating adoption.

Looking Ahead to 2027

Experts predict that workforce readiness will be key, with Deloitte emphasizing the need for upskilling in blockchain technologies. A Cointelegraph article reports that 23% of CFOs expect treasury shifts soon, driven by payments and investments.

Ultimately, as North American firms navigate this transition, the interplay between innovation and regulation will determine the pace. With stablecoins at the forefront, the next two years may witness the most significant corporate embrace of digital assets yet, transforming how companies handle everything from cash flows to international dealings.