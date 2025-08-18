NordVPN to Discontinue Meshnet Feature on December 1, 2025

In a move that underscores the challenges of innovating in the competitive virtual private network market, NordVPN has announced the shutdown of its Meshnet feature, effective December 1, 2025. The decision, detailed in the company’s official blog, comes after years of offering users a way to create secure, peer-to-peer networks across devices without relying on traditional VPN servers. Meshnet allowed subscribers to link up to 60 devices, enabling remote access, file sharing, and traffic routing in a decentralized manner, but it appears to have fallen short of widespread adoption.

The feature, first introduced in June 2022, was positioned as a groundbreaking addition to NordVPN’s suite, transforming standard VPN functionality into a customizable private network. As reported by Yahoo News, it let users route internet traffic through other connected devices over encrypted tunnels, appealing to tech-savvy individuals seeking alternatives to centralized servers.

The Rise and Rationale Behind Meshnet’s Demise

NordVPN made Meshnet freely available to all users in March 2023, even those without a paid subscription, in a bid to boost its appeal. According to NordVPN’s own announcement, the goal was to democratize secure networking, fostering uses like virtual LAN parties or remote device management. Publications such as TechRadar highlighted its initial rollout on Windows and Linux, praising the ease of setup for creating P2P connections.

However, internal assessments revealed that Meshnet’s usage remained niche. In its farewell post on the NordVPN blog, the company cited low engagement as a primary factor, noting that maintaining the feature diverted resources from core VPN services like high-speed encryption and global server expansion. Industry observers, including those at Tom’s Guide, point to its complexity for average users—requiring manual device linking and troubleshooting—as a barrier to broader uptake.

User Implications and Transition Strategies

For existing Meshnet users, the shutdown means a scramble to find replacements before the deadline. NordVPN has assured that no refunds will be issued specifically for this feature, as it was bundled into subscriptions, but the company is encouraging feedback to shape future innovations. As Vice reported, the feature’s remote device access was a hidden gem for some, yet its discontinuation highlights how even innovative tools can fade if they don’t achieve critical mass.

Alternatives abound, from open-source options like Tailscale or ZeroTier, which offer similar mesh networking without subscription ties, to competitors like ExpressVPN’s evolving device-linking capabilities. NordVPN itself plans to integrate some Meshnet-like functionalities into its main app, though details remain sparse.

Broader Industry Lessons and Future Directions

This decision reflects a strategic pivot for NordVPN, a leader in the VPN space with over 14 million users, toward streamlining offerings amid rising cybersecurity demands. Analysts note that features like Meshnet, while ambitious, often struggle against simpler, privacy-focused tools in an era of increasing data breaches and regulatory scrutiny.

Ultimately, the shutdown could signal a consolidation trend among VPN providers, prioritizing reliability over experimental add-ons. As Engadget’s recent review of NordVPN observed, the service excels in speed but occasionally stumbles on app usability—lessons that may inform what’s next after Meshnet’s exit. For industry insiders, this serves as a reminder that user adoption, not just innovation, drives longevity in digital security tools.