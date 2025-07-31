Nissan to Close Mexico Plant by 2026, Cutting 2,400 Jobs for EV Focus

Nissan Motor Co. has confirmed the closure of its historic CIVAC plant in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico, marking a significant pivot in the automaker’s global cost-cutting strategy amid mounting financial pressures. The shutdown, slated for March 2026, will consolidate production at Nissan’s Aguascalientes facilities, aiming to streamline operations and enhance efficiency in a fiercely competitive market. This move comes as part of the company’s broader “Re:Nissan” plan, which targets a return to profitability by fiscal year 2026 through aggressive restructuring, including job cuts and plant optimizations worldwide.

The CIVAC facility, Nissan’s first production site outside Japan, has been operational for over 60 years, producing models like the Versa for the U.S. market. Its closure will impact approximately 2,400 jobs, sending ripples through the local economy in Morelos, where the plant has been a cornerstone since 1966. According to reports from Automotive Dive, the decision aligns with Nissan’s efforts to reduce excess capacity and focus on high-margin segments such as electric vehicles and SUVs, as global demand for traditional sedans wanes.

A Legacy Plant’s End and Strategic Shifts

Initially, Nissan denied rumors of Mexican plant closures earlier this year, with executives emphasizing expansion in the region. However, evolving market dynamics, including sluggish sales in key markets and rising competition from electric vehicle leaders like Tesla and BYD, forced a reevaluation. A report from Mexico Business News highlighted initial plans to shutter both CIVAC and the COMPAS joint venture with Mercedes-Benz, but recent confirmations focus solely on CIVAC, with production of affected models shifting northward within Mexico.

This consolidation is expected to save Nissan billions in operational costs, part of a global initiative that includes closing seven plants and eliminating 20,000 jobs by 2027. Insiders note that the move reflects broader industry trends toward supply chain resilience post-pandemic, with Mexico remaining a vital hub for North American manufacturing despite this setback. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum publicly denied closure rumors in July, affirming Nissan’s commitment to expanding production elsewhere in the country, as reported by Mexico Business News.

Economic Ripples in Morelos and Labor Negotiations

The closure has sparked concerns over job losses in Cuernavaca, a region already grappling with economic challenges. Local unions have accepted the decision, with the Nissan workers’ syndicate agreeing to terms that include severance packages and relocation options to Aguascalientes, according to UnoTV. Government officials in Morelos have pledged support for affected workers, potentially through retraining programs and incentives for new investments, though critics argue this could exacerbate unemployment in the short term.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect mixed sentiments, with some users lamenting the loss of a manufacturing icon and others viewing it as a necessary step for Nissan’s survival in an electrifying auto sector. For instance, recent discussions highlight global pressures rather than local policies, underscoring that this is part of a worldwide readjustment rather than a Mexico-specific issue.

Broader Implications for Global Auto Supply Chains

Nissan’s strategy underscores the precarious balance automakers must strike between legacy operations and future-proofing. By concentrating resources in Aguascalientes, where two modern plants already produce over 800,000 vehicles annually, the company aims to boost output of in-demand models like the Sentra and Kicks. This echoes similar moves by peers such as Ford and General Motors, who have shuttered underperforming facilities to pivot toward EVs.

Analysts predict that while the closure may dent Nissan’s short-term production capacity, it could improve long-term margins by 5-7%, based on projections from industry reports. However, the human cost is palpable: families in Morelos face uncertainty, and suppliers linked to CIVAC may need to adapt quickly. As Nissan navigates this transition, the move could set a precedent for how legacy automakers restructure in emerging markets.

Looking Ahead: Nissan’s Path to Recovery

Looking forward, Nissan’s leadership has outlined ambitious goals under the Re:Nissan plan, including a 30% reduction in fixed costs and a renewed focus on alliances with Renault and Mitsubishi. The Mexican consolidation is a key piece, potentially freeing up capital for R&D in autonomous driving and battery technology. Yet, challenges remain, with Nissan’s stock underperforming amid investor skepticism.

In conversations with industry experts, the closure is seen as a bold but essential step. As one automotive consultant noted in a recent ETAuto article, “This isn’t just about cutting costs—it’s about surviving the EV revolution.” For Morelos, the end of an era prompts questions about attracting new industries, while for Nissan, it’s a gamble on efficiency over tradition.