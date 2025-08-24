Nike Revamps ACG for Outdoor Boom with Ultrafly Trail Debut

Nike’s Strategic Pivot to Outdoor Gear

Nike Inc. is making a bold bet on the surging outdoor recreation market, launching a revamped version of its All Conditions Gear (ACG) sub-brand with a focus on performance trail running. This move comes as the company seeks to reclaim lost ground in a sector dominated by nimble rivals like Hoka and Salomon. On Monday, Nike will debut its new ACG Ultrafly trail running shoe at the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, a high-profile event that underscores the brand’s ambitions in endurance sports. The shoe, equipped with advanced cushioning and designed for rugged terrains, is slated for retail release in spring 2026, followed by a rebooted ACG version of the Zegama trail runner later in 2025.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy under new CEO Elliott Hill to refocus Nike on core athletic categories amid sluggish sales and intensified competition. As Reuters reported, Nike’s push aims to transform ACG from a niche fashion line—often linked to the “gorpcore” trend of blending functional gear with streetwear—into a serious contender in high-performance outdoor equipment. Originally launched in 1989 for hiking and biking, ACG has historically occupied modest shelf space in Nike stores, but the company now sees it as a potential growth engine.

Targeting China’s Outdoor Boom

China represents a critical battleground for Nike’s outdoor expansion, where post-pandemic enthusiasm for activities like trail running has exploded. Urban dwellers in cities like Shanghai and Beijing are flocking to mountains and trails, driving demand for specialized gear. Nike’s market share in global sportswear has slipped from 29% in 2021 to 26% this year, partly due to underperformance in emerging markets, according to data cited in a recent AInvest analysis. To counter this, Nike has elevated ACG to a standalone sub-brand and appointed Angela Dong, its vice president for Greater China, to spearhead the unit.

Industry analysts note that Nike is playing catch-up in a market that has seen explosive growth since the COVID-19 era, with outdoor recreation contributing billions to the global economy. Competitors such as Salomon have capitalized on this by offering innovative, lightweight trail shoes that appeal to both elite athletes and casual enthusiasts. Nike’s response includes sponsoring runners like Anthony Costales, who will compete in the ACG Ultrafly at Mont-Blanc, signaling a commitment to authenticity in the trail community.

Revamping ACG for Performance and Fashion

The reboot of ACG involves more than just new products; it’s a holistic rebranding effort. Nike recently introduced the All Conditions Racing Department within ACG, aimed at fueling innovation in trail technology, as highlighted in a MarketScreener post drawing from Nike’s own announcements. This department draws on the brand’s legacy, dating back to 1978 experiments with running shoes for extreme conditions, to develop gear that withstands diverse environments.

However, challenges abound. Morningstar analyst David Swartz, quoted in Investing.com, pointed out that ACG’s fashion-forward image might hinder its credibility in performance circles. “Brands like Hoka have broken out and done well in trail running, and Nike needs to fight back,” Swartz said, emphasizing the difficulty of repositioning a sub-brand often relegated to aesthetic displays in stores.

Long-Term Growth Prospects in Asia

Nike’s China strategy extends beyond trail running, encompassing a wider outdoor portfolio including hiking apparel and biking accessories. The company plans to leverage local partnerships and marketing campaigns tailored to Chinese consumers, who increasingly prioritize health and adventure post-lockdowns. As detailed in a Business of Fashion article, this aligns with broader efforts to boost presence in Asia, where outdoor activities have become a cultural phenomenon.

Sentiment on social platforms like X reflects cautious optimism among insiders. Recent posts from Nike’s official account highlight innovative features in trail gear, echoing the company’s 2022 tease of ZoomX foam for off-road use, which garnered significant engagement. Analysts project that success in China could add meaningful revenue streams, potentially offsetting declines in mature markets like North America.

Competitive Pressures and Innovation Edge

Rivals aren’t standing still. Hoka’s parent company, Deckers Outdoor Corp., has seen shares soar on the back of trail running demand, while Salomon benefits from its European heritage in mountain sports. Nike counters with its technological prowess, integrating elements like responsive foam and Gore-Tex materials—seen in the returning ACG Gaiadome boot for fall 2025, as noted in Sneaker News.

For Nike, the ACG revamp is a test of agility in a fragmented market. If executed well, it could rejuvenate the brand’s image and capture a slice of the $800 billion global outdoor industry. Insiders watch closely as the Mont-Blanc launch unfolds, marking the start of what Nike hopes will be a triumphant trail ahead.

Sustaining Momentum Amid Market Shifts

Beyond products, Nike’s strategy involves sustainability commitments, aiming for a 70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, as outlined in its impact reports. This resonates with eco-conscious Chinese consumers, potentially differentiating ACG from less green competitors.

Ultimately, Nike’s outdoor push hinges on blending its athletic heritage with cultural relevance in China. With CEO Hill at the helm, the company is betting that ACG can evolve from a forgotten sub-brand into a powerhouse, driving long-term growth in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.