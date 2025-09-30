Nike Q1 Revenue Hits $11.7B, Beats Estimates Despite EPS Decline

Nike’s Unexpected Revenue Surge Amid Turnaround Efforts

Nike Inc. surprised investors with a modest revenue increase in its fiscal first quarter of 2026, posting $11.7 billion in sales, a 1% rise from the previous year, defying analyst expectations of a decline. This beat consensus estimates of around $11 billion, as reported in a recent CNBC article, even as the company navigates higher tariffs and a broader turnaround strategy. Earnings per share came in at 49 cents, topping forecasts of 27 cents but down 30% year-over-year, reflecting pressures from discounts and a challenging market in China.

The athletic giant’s wholesale segment shone brightly, growing 7% to $6.8 billion, signaling a recovery in partnerships with retailers. However, direct-to-consumer sales dipped 4% to $4.5 billion, with digital channels falling 12%, highlighting ongoing struggles in e-commerce amid fierce competition from brands like Hoka and On Running.

Strategic Shifts and Leadership Transition

Under interim leadership, Nike has been executing its “Win Now” strategy, focusing on product innovation and wholesale recovery, as detailed in a Yahoo Finance analysis. This approach contributed to the quarter’s upside, though gross margins contracted 320 basis points to 42.2%, hurt by promotions and supply-chain costs. Inventory levels eased 2% to $8.1 billion, a positive sign of better management.

The earnings release comes amid a pivotal CEO transition: Elliott Hill, a Nike veteran, is set to take the helm on October 14, replacing John Donahoe. Hill’s return is seen as a move to restore the company’s innovative edge, with investors hopeful for a revival in categories like running and lifestyle apparel.

Regional Performance and Market Challenges

Geographically, Greater China remains a sore spot, with revenue down 9% to $1.5 billion, exacerbated by economic slowdowns and local competition. In contrast, North America saw a 3% sales uptick, driven by strong demand for performance gear. Posts on X from analysts like those at App Economy Insights noted the wholesale rebound as a key highlight, with sentiment tilting positive despite the EPS drop.

Converse, Nike’s subsidiary, underperformed with a 27% revenue plunge to $366 million, underscoring broader portfolio pressures. Overall, the results suggest Nike is stabilizing, but analysts warn of headwinds from tariffs and currency fluctuations.

Investor Reaction and Future Outlook

Shares jumped in after-hours trading following the report, as captured in a Benzinga update, reflecting relief over the revenue beat. However, executives acknowledged “work ahead” in a conference call, per Nike’s investor relations page, emphasizing innovation and consumer engagement.

Looking forward, Nike maintains its outlook for low single-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2026, betting on new product launches and marketing tied to events like the Olympics. Yet, with margins under strain, the company must balance discounting with premium pricing to reclaim market share.

Competitive Pressures and Innovation Imperative

Rivals are gaining ground in running and athleisure, forcing Nike to accelerate R&D. Recent X discussions from users like Earningsforesight highlight the digital sales slump as a red flag, urging a tech overhaul. Internally, Nike is streamlining operations, including workforce reductions announced earlier.

For industry insiders, this quarter underscores the need for agile supply chains and localized strategies. As Hill steps in, his focus on core strengths could pivot Nike back to dominance, but execution will be key in a volatile global economy.