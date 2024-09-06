Nick Pickles, X Head of Global Affairs, Resins

Nick Pickles, Head of Global Affairs for X, is leaving the company after more than a decade.

Pickles made the announce—where else?—on X Thursday, although he says he made the decision several months ago. The executive indicated he has been working with CEO Linda Yaccarino, since his decision, to ensure a smooth transition.

After more than ten years, tomorrow will be my last day at X. It's been an incredible journey.



The constant across my time at Twitter and X has been the amazing people I've worked with inside and outside the company. It's been a privilege to lead the @globalaffairs team and I… — Nick Pickles (@nickpickles) September 6, 2024

There is no word on who his replacement will be.