NHTSA Investigates Tesla’s Mad Max Mode in Full Self-Driving Amid Safety Concerns

Federal regulators have launched an inquiry into Tesla Inc.’s latest driver-assistance feature, dubbed “Mad Max” mode, amid reports that it allows vehicles to exceed posted speed limits and engage in aggressive maneuvers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed it is seeking information from the electric vehicle giant following user complaints and social media videos showcasing the system’s behavior. This development comes as Tesla pushes the boundaries of autonomous driving technology, even as it faces mounting scrutiny over safety concerns.

Introduced in a recent software update for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised system, Mad Max mode is designed to offer a more assertive driving style, purportedly mimicking the high-octane antics of the film franchise. Drivers have reported their vehicles accelerating beyond speed limits, weaving through traffic, and making rapid lane changes, raising alarms about potential risks on public roads. According to accounts shared on social media, some users experienced speeds up to 25 kilometers per hour over the limit, prompting debates on whether such features prioritize thrill over safety.

Regulatory Spotlight Intensifies on Tesla’s Innovations

The NHTSA’s probe, detailed in a Reuters report, marks the latest in a series of investigations into Tesla’s autonomous systems. The agency is particularly focused on how Mad Max mode operates at higher speeds compared to other FSD profiles, such as “Chill” or “Average.” This inquiry adds to ongoing examinations of Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD technologies, which have been linked to multiple crashes and fatalities, including wrongful death lawsuits.

Industry experts note that Tesla’s decision to relaunch Mad Max—previously discontinued due to similar concerns—reflects CEO Elon Musk’s aggressive push for self-driving dominance. A Ars Technica analysis highlights how the mode enables vehicles to “speed and weave through traffic,” potentially violating traffic laws and endangering occupants and other road users. Critics argue this could undermine public trust in autonomous vehicles at a time when the industry seeks broader adoption.

Safety Implications and User Experiences

User testimonials, including videos posted on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), illustrate the mode’s propensity for speed limit defiance. One prominent post from safety advocate Dan O’Dowd warned of the software’s dangers, showing a Tesla exceeding limits by significant margins. Such evidence has fueled calls for stricter oversight, with The Guardian reporting that drivers claim their cars can travel well above posted speeds, defying conventional safety protocols.

Tesla has defended the feature, emphasizing that FSD remains supervised and requires driver attention. However, Gizmodo notes social media backlash where users liken the mode to a “lead-footed dystopian drifter,” echoing the Mad Max character’s reckless ethos. This controversy unfolds against a backdrop of Tesla facing regulatory hurdles, including probes into unrelated crashes and software recalls.

Broader Industry Ramifications

For the automotive sector, this investigation underscores the tension between innovation and regulation. As Tesla competes with rivals like Waymo and Cruise, features like Mad Max could either accelerate progress or invite more stringent rules. A Engadget piece criticizes it as a “brazenly stupid” addition to Tesla’s safety record, especially amid lawsuits and federal scrutiny.

Analysts predict that NHTSA’s findings could lead to software modifications or fines, potentially slowing Tesla’s rollout of advanced features. Meanwhile, Musk’s vision for fully autonomous robotaxis hangs in the balance, with safety advocates urging a reevaluation of how such technologies are deployed. As the inquiry progresses, it may set precedents for how aggressive driving modes are handled in an era of evolving vehicle intelligence.