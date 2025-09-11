New Node.js Malware Evades AV, Steals Crypto on macOS, Windows, Linux

In the ever-evolving world of cybersecurity threats, a new cross-platform malware has emerged that evades detection by traditional antivirus tools, raising alarms among enterprise IT professionals and device management experts. Discovered by Mosyle, a prominent player in Apple device management and security, this infostealer targets multiple operating systems, including macOS, Windows, and Linux, with a sophisticated design that leverages unconventional programming techniques to slip past defenses.

The malware, which Mosyle detailed in an exclusive report shared with 9to5Mac, is built using Node.js, a JavaScript runtime typically associated with web development rather than malicious payloads. This choice allows it to operate seamlessly across platforms, focusing primarily on stealing sensitive data from cryptocurrency wallet extensions in web browsers. Once installed, it can capture clipboard contents, execute remote commands, and maintain persistence through abused system utilities like macOS’s launchctl.

The Stealthy Delivery Mechanism and Initial Infection Vectors

Attackers distribute this malware via deceptive job advertisements on platforms like LinkedIn, luring victims with promises of high-paying remote positions in cryptocurrency or blockchain fields. Clicking on these ads leads to fake websites hosting malicious installers disguised as legitimate software, such as PDF converters or productivity tools. Mosyle’s analysis, as reported in 9to5Mac, reveals that the malware’s cross-platform nature stems from its modular architecture, enabling it to adapt to different environments without triggering common signature-based detections.

This isn’t Mosyle’s first rodeo with such threats; just last month, the company warned about a similar undetectable Mac malware hidden in fake PDF converter sites, also covered by 9to5Mac. The pattern suggests a growing trend where cybercriminals exploit trusted online channels to deploy payloads that traditional antivirus software fails to flag, often because they use legitimate-looking code in unexpected ways.

Technical Breakdown: How It Evades Detection and Persists

Diving deeper into the malware’s mechanics, it employs obfuscated JavaScript to mask its intentions, making static analysis challenging for security tools. On macOS, it manipulates launchctl to ensure automatic execution upon system boot, while on Windows and Linux, it uses analogous services like Task Scheduler or cron jobs. Mosyle’s researchers noted that even advanced endpoint detection and response (EDR) systems struggle with this threat due to its low-level integration and avoidance of typical malicious behaviors that would raise red flags.

Comparisons to past discoveries, such as the JSCoreRunner strain identified by Mosyle in August and detailed in another 9to5Mac piece, highlight an escalation in sophistication. That earlier malware focused on Mac-specific evasion, but this new variant expands the attack surface, potentially compromising enterprise fleets that mix Apple and non-Apple devices. Industry insiders point out that the use of Node.js represents a shift toward “living off the land” tactics, where attackers repurpose benign tools for nefarious purposes.

Implications for Enterprise Security and Mitigation Strategies

For organizations, this malware underscores the limitations of relying solely on antivirus solutions. As 9to5Mac explored in a related security analysis sponsored by Mosyle, it’s mathematically improbable to eradicate all malware due to the infinite variations possible in code. Enterprises are advised to adopt layered defenses, including behavioral monitoring, zero-trust access models, and regular software audits.

Mosyle recommends immediate actions like scanning for suspicious Node.js processes and educating employees on phishing risks tied to job scams. Broader discussions on platforms like X, where cybersecurity experts share insights on similar threats, echo the need for cross-platform vigilance. Ultimately, this discovery by Mosyle serves as a wake-up call, pushing the industry toward more proactive, intelligence-driven security postures to counter these elusive digital predators.