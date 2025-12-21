Neuroscientist Trains Rats to Play Doom II with Custom VR Rig

Rodent Gamers: The Neuroscience Frontier Where Rats Battle Demons in Virtual Hell

In the dimly lit labs of neuroengineering, a peculiar experiment has been unfolding for years, blending cutting-edge technology with one of the most iconic video games ever created. Hungarian software engineer and neuroscientist Viktor Tóth has been training rats to navigate and engage in combat within the virtual world of “Doom II,” a first-person shooter that defined the genre in the 1990s. What began as a whimsical side project has evolved into a sophisticated open-source platform, pushing the boundaries of animal cognition, virtual reality, and automated training systems. Recent advancements, including the integration of wraparound AMOLED screens and physical shooting mechanisms, have allowed these rodents to not only traverse digital corridors but also fire upon in-game enemies, marking a significant leap in behavioral neuroscience.

Tóth’s journey started in 2020, inspired by advancements in machine learning and animal training. He constructed a custom virtual reality rig tailored for rats, featuring a polystyrene ball that serves as a treadmill, allowing the animals to “run” through the game’s levels. Rewards come in the form of sugar water, dispensed when the rats perform desired actions, such as moving forward or turning. This setup draws from classical conditioning principles, but Tóth has amplified it with automation, enabling prolonged training sessions without constant human intervention. The rats, named after Doom’s legendary developers—John Carmack, John Romero, and Tom Hall—have become unlikely stars in the tech world, their progress chronicled in various publications.

The project’s roots trace back to Tóth’s blog posts and early experiments documented on Medium. In a 2021 article titled “A Neuroengineer’s Guide on Training Rats to Play Doom,” Tóth detailed the initial phases, explaining how he used open-source tools to create an immersive environment. As reported in Medium, the goal was to explore whether rodents could master complex tasks in simulated realities, potentially informing studies on human brain-machine interfaces. Over time, the experiment gained traction, with coverage from outlets like Vice, where Tóth expressed ambitions to pit rats against human players in competitive matches.

From Basic Navigation to Combat Readiness

By 2022, the rats had progressed to basic gameplay, learning to strafe and avoid obstacles in a simplified Doom map. Vice’s coverage in an article titled “I Trained Some Rats To Become Gamers” highlighted Tóth’s vision for an “immersive experience” where spectators could watch or compete against the rodents. This phase relied on sensors tracking the rats’ movements on the ball, translating them into game inputs. The addition of pneumatic lifts to simulate jumping added another layer of complexity, teaching the animals to associate physical actions with virtual outcomes.

Recent updates, as of December 2025, have elevated the project dramatically. According to a report from Futurism, Tóth’s setup now includes a curved AMOLED display that envelops the rat, providing a panoramic view of the game’s hellish landscapes. This upgrade immerses the rodents more deeply, mimicking a true VR experience without invasive implants. The key innovation is a physical trigger mechanism: a lever that, when pulled, fires the in-game weapon. Rats have been conditioned to use this, effectively “shooting” demons like imps and zombies.

Tom’s Hardware detailed this evolution in their piece “Experiment to train rats to play Doom reaches a new level,” noting that the project remains active four years in, with rats now capable of engaging enemies. The open-source nature of the rig, shared on platforms like GitHub, invites collaboration from other researchers. This accessibility has sparked discussions in neuroscience circles about ethical animal training and the potential for scaling such systems to study cognitive functions in other species.

Technological Underpinnings and Ethical Considerations

At the heart of Tóth’s apparatus is a blend of hardware and software ingenuity. The polystyrene ball, suspended in air jets for frictionless movement, captures directional input via optical sensors, feeding data into a modified Doom engine. Automation scripts handle reward distribution, adjusting based on performance metrics. As Tom’s Hardware explains, the wraparound screen addresses previous limitations in field of view, allowing rats to react to peripheral threats, much like a human gamer.

Ethical questions loom large in this domain. Unlike earlier experiments involving neural implants, Tóth’s method is non-invasive, relying on behavioral conditioning. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users like tech influencers reflect a mix of fascination and concern, with some praising the innovation while others worry about animal welfare. For instance, recent X discussions highlight the project’s humane aspects, such as short training sessions and positive reinforcement, contrasting with more invasive brain-computer interfaces tested on primates.

Industry insiders view this as a gateway to broader applications. In neuroscience, training animals in virtual environments could model human disorders like Parkinson’s or ADHD, where motor control and decision-making are key. Tóth himself, in interviews, positions the project as a proof-of-concept for automated behavioral studies, potentially reducing the need for human oversight in labs.

Community Response and Cultural Impact

The experiment’s viral appeal is undeniable. A Reddit thread on r/gaming, titled “Rats Trained to Play Doom,” garnered hundreds of votes and comments, with users debating the implications for AI and gaming. Reddit users speculated on everything from rat esports to philosophical questions about consciousness in animals.

Mainstream media has amplified the story. Dexerto’s article “Bizarre experiment has real-life rats playing Doom for some reason” captures the oddball charm, while emphasizing the scientific rigor. Dexerto notes how the rats’ ability to shoot represents a “major step forward,” turning a meme into tangible research.

On X, posts from accounts like IGN dating back to 2021 show early excitement, with updates continuing into 2025. Recent tweets praise the technological upgrades, with one influencer calling it a “serious virtual testing platform for brain research.” This sentiment echoes in Hackaday’s coverage, where the focus is on the engineering feats enabling rodent gameplay.

Advancements in Rodent Cognition Research

Delving deeper, the cognitive demands on these rats are substantial. Navigating Doom requires spatial awareness, pattern recognition, and quick reflexes—skills not innate to lab rats but trainable through repetition. Tóth’s data, shared in progress reports, indicate that rats like Romero can sustain sessions lasting up to 30 minutes, improving kill counts over time. PC Gamer’s article “The Doom-playing rats are back, and now they’ve learned how to shoot” provides insights from Tóth, who acknowledges that full mastery demands extended training. PC Gamer quotes him on the need for “longer training periods” to validate behaviors.

Comparisons to other animal studies abound. Historical experiments, like those with pigeons guiding missiles during World War II, show precedents for animal-tech integration. Modern parallels include monkeys playing Pong via neural links, as in Neuralink trials. Tóth’s non-invasive approach, however, offers a less controversial alternative, appealing to ethicists in the field.

Looking ahead, expansions could include multiplayer modes or more complex levels. Futurism reports Tóth’s interest in streaming sessions, potentially monetizing via Twitch, though rat endurance limits this. Such developments could democratize neuroscience, allowing citizen scientists to contribute via the open-source framework.

Broader Implications for Tech and Society

Beyond labs, this project intersects with gaming culture. Doom’s legacy as a moddable game makes it ideal for such hacks, inspiring communities to replicate or enhance Tóth’s setup. Hackaday’s piece “Rats Get Even Better At Playing DOOM” dives into the DIY aspects, encouraging hackers to build similar rigs. Hackaday highlights how rodents now “run ‘n gun,” evoking the game’s fast-paced ethos.

In terms of societal impact, it raises questions about intelligence across species. If rats can learn to “play” Doom, what does that say about animal minds? Neuroscientists interviewed in various sources suggest this could refine models of learning, applicable to AI training algorithms that mimic biological processes.

Moreover, the experiment underscores the fusion of entertainment and science. As TweakTown notes in “DOOM playing rats have evolved and can now shoot,” the trigger mechanism is a game-changer, literally. TweakTown details how rats pull a lever to fire, conditioned by rewards, blending play with profound research.

Future Horizons in Neuroengineering

As the project matures, collaborations may emerge. Tóth’s open-source ethos invites input from global experts, potentially integrating AI to optimize training. X posts from tech communities express eagerness for this, with some suggesting applications in veterinary medicine or education.

Challenges remain, including scaling to other animals or ensuring long-term welfare. Yet, the enthusiasm is palpable. DNYUZ’s coverage mirrors Futurism’s, emphasizing the experiment’s origins and upgrades. DNYUZ describes Tóth’s fascinating blend of engineering and neuroscience.

Ultimately, these rodent gamers symbolize a playful yet profound intersection of technology and biology. By conquering virtual demons, they illuminate paths for human innovation, from therapeutic VR to advanced prosthetics. As Tóth continues refining his setup, the world watches, eager for the next level in this unlikely saga.