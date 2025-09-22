Netflix Co-Founder Backs Trump’s $100K H-1B Visa Fee

In a surprising turn of events that has sent ripples through Silicon Valley, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has publicly endorsed President Donald Trump’s recent executive order imposing a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas. This move, aimed at curbing the influx of foreign tech talent, aligns with Hastings’ long-standing views on prioritizing American workers, even as it challenges the industry’s reliance on global hiring. Hastings, known for his progressive leanings, argued in a recent statement that the fee could encourage companies to invest more in domestic training programs, potentially reshaping how tech giants approach talent acquisition.

The endorsement comes amid widespread confusion and backlash following Trump’s proclamation on September 19, 2025, which dramatically hikes costs for employers seeking to hire skilled foreign workers, particularly from India and China. According to reports from Reuters, the fee is intended to deter what the administration sees as abuse of the program, prompting tech firms to warn visa holders to return to the U.S. swiftly or risk complications. Hastings’ support, detailed in a Business Insider article, positions him as an unlikely ally to Trump’s immigration policies, emphasizing that limiting visas could create more opportunities for U.S.-born engineers and reduce wage suppression in the sector.

Industry Reactions and Economic Implications

Critics within the tech community have decried the fee as a blunt instrument that could stifle innovation, with companies like Microsoft issuing urgent advisories to their H-1B employees. As noted in a piece from The Times of India, Microsoft recommended that visa holders return by September 21 to avoid disruptions, highlighting the chaos unleashed by the policy. Hastings, however, counters this by pointing to data showing that H-1B visas have often been used to fill roles at lower salaries, undercutting American graduates burdened by student debt.

This stance from Hastings isn’t entirely out of character; he has previously advocated for education reforms to bolster the U.S. workforce. Yet, his backing of the $100,000 fee—clarified by the White House as applying only to new applicants, per Business Insider—has sparked debates about whether it will truly limit visas or merely burden smaller firms unable to absorb the costs. Larger corporations, Hastings suggests, might view the fee as a minor expense compared to the value of top talent, but startups could be priced out, consolidating power among tech behemoths.

Policy Details and Broader Context

Delving deeper into the executive order, the fee replaces the previous modest charges of around $1,000, escalating to $100,000 per year for each H-1B worker. The New York Times reported that while the White House has sought to clarify its scope—excluding renewals and existing holders—the initial announcement caused panic, with some firms halting international travel for staff. Hastings praised this as a step toward “training Americans,” echoing sentiments from Commerce Secretary comments in a BBC article, which urged companies to focus on domestic hiring.

For industry insiders, the real question is the long-term impact on job markets. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, reflect a mix of sentiments, with some users celebrating the policy as a win for American workers, while others warn of talent shortages. Hastings’ endorsement adds a layer of credibility, potentially influencing other executives to reconsider their lobbying efforts against the fee.

Potential Shifts in Tech Hiring Strategies

As the dust settles, analysts predict a pivot toward remote work arrangements or increased investment in U.S. upskilling programs. The policy could reduce H-1B applications below the annual 85,000 cap, as forecasted in Business Insider coverage of Silicon Valley’s response. Hastings, drawing from Netflix’s own experiences, believes this could foster a more equitable job market, though skeptics argue it overlooks the global nature of innovation.

Ultimately, this alliance between a tech mogul and a protectionist administration underscores tensions in the sector. While Hastings’ support may validate Trump’s approach, it also risks alienating international talent pools that have fueled America’s tech dominance. As companies adapt, the true test will be whether this fee limits visas effectively or merely reallocates opportunities within the U.S. economy.