Net Neutrality Backers Drop Supreme Court Appeal After FCC Rules Struck Down

The End of a Long Fight

Net neutrality advocates have decided against appealing a significant court loss to the U.S. Supreme Court, marking what could be the final chapter in a decade-long battle over internet regulations. This choice stems from deep-seated concerns about the current composition of the high court, which advocates believe is unlikely to rule in their favor. The decision follows a January 2025 ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, which struck down the Federal Communications Commission’s attempt to reinstate rules that would treat broadband providers as common carriers, preventing them from blocking, throttling, or prioritizing online content.

The rules in question, originally enacted during the Obama administration, aimed to ensure an open internet where all data is treated equally. However, the appeals court determined that the FCC lacked the statutory authority to impose such regulations without explicit congressional approval, echoing broader judicial skepticism toward agency overreach.

Distrust in the Judiciary

Advocates, including groups like Free Press and the Electronic Frontier Foundation, expressed profound distrust in the Supreme Court’s willingness to uphold what they see as sound regulatory principles. In a statement reported by Ars Technica, these organizations highlighted the court’s recent “hostility toward sound legal reasoning” in regulatory matters, particularly after decisions that curtailed federal agency powers.

This sentiment is not isolated; it reflects a pattern observed in cases like the overturning of Chevron deference, which previously granted agencies leeway in interpreting ambiguous laws. The Sixth Circuit’s ruling, detailed in coverage from Reuters, explicitly cited the major questions doctrine, arguing that reclassifying broadband under Title II of the Communications Act represented a significant policy shift requiring legislative backing.

Shifting Battlegrounds

With federal efforts effectively halted, the focus may now turn to state-level initiatives or congressional action, though both paths face steep challenges. California and other states have already implemented their own net neutrality laws, but these have been mired in legal disputes with internet service providers (ISPs) like AT&T and Comcast, who argue for federal preemption.

Industry insiders note that without national rules, consumers could see varied internet experiences across states, potentially leading to a patchwork of protections. As NPR reported in its analysis of the appeals court decision, this outcome ends a protracted effort to regulate ISPs akin to public utilities, leaving broadband largely deregulated at the federal level.

Community Reactions and Broader Implications

Online discussions, particularly on platforms like Reddit, reveal a mix of resignation and frustration among tech enthusiasts. In a thread on Reddit’s r/technology subreddit, users debated the long-term risks, with many expressing fears that ISPs could now favor their own content or charge premiums for faster access to certain sites, undermining innovation and free expression.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) echo this unease, with users highlighting the decision as a victory for corporate interests over consumer rights. For instance, recent updates from tech news accounts underscore the advocates’ strategic retreat, citing the Supreme Court’s conservative majority as a insurmountable barrier.

Future Uncertainties

The abandonment of the appeal, as covered by WebProNews, signals a potential pivot to lobbying for new legislation in Congress, though partisan divides make this unlikely in the near term. Analysts suggest that without net neutrality, smaller content providers and startups may struggle against giants like Netflix or Google, which can afford to negotiate priority deals with ISPs.

This development also raises questions about global standards, as the U.S. diverges from stricter regulations in Europe. The American Civil Liberties Union has warned that the ruling could embolden censorship and discrimination online, affecting everything from political discourse to telemedicine.

A New Era for Internet Governance

Ultimately, this moment underscores the evolving dynamics of tech policy in an era of judicial conservatism. While advocates like those at Broadband Breakfast continue to push for reconsideration at lower courts, the broader consensus is that federal net neutrality is dormant, if not dead.

For industry players, this means greater flexibility for ISPs to innovate business models, but at the risk of public backlash and antitrust scrutiny. As the dust settles, stakeholders will watch closely for any signs of abuse, knowing that the fight for an open internet may simply be entering a new, more fragmented phase.