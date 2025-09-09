Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Gen Z Protests

The Reversal Amid Chaos

Nepal’s government has abruptly lifted its controversial ban on major social media platforms following violent protests that claimed at least 19 lives and injured hundreds more. The decision, announced late Monday, came after days of escalating unrest in Kathmandu and other cities, where demonstrators clashed with police over what they decried as an assault on free expression and a cover for deeper issues like corruption and nepotism. The ban, imposed just days earlier on September 4, targeted 26 unregistered platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and X, citing non-compliance with new registration requirements under the Social Media Directives 2080.

Protests erupted almost immediately after the blackout, with Gen Z-led crowds taking to the streets in what has been described as the country’s worst unrest in decades. According to Reuters, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at demonstrators attempting to storm parliament, resulting in fatalities in Kathmandu and another city. The violence peaked on Monday, with reports of at least 19 deaths, including a 12-year-old, and over 300 injuries, as per details from NDTV.

Roots of the Ban and Regulatory Push

The government’s move to block these platforms stemmed from a Supreme Court ruling in August 2025 mandating registration for social media companies operating in Nepal. Officials argued that unregistered services posed risks to national security and data privacy, a stance defended by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who emphasized “independence above all” in a statement reported by Deccan Herald. This crackdown affected not only global giants like YouTube and LinkedIn but also local apps, effectively severing millions from communication tools amid growing economic and political discontent.

Critics, including journalists and youth activists, viewed the ban as a thinly veiled attempt to stifle dissent. The Tribune highlighted how scores of media professionals protested in Kathmandu, calling for nationwide action against what they saw as censorship. The ban’s timing coincided with rising public anger over alleged corruption and nepotism, fueling narratives that the restrictions were designed to mute online organizing and criticism of the ruling coalition.

Protests Escalate and Government Response

As tensions boiled over, protesters—many identifying as part of a “Gen Z” movement—demanded not just the restoration of social media but broader reforms. Videos circulating before the ban showed crowds chanting against government overreach, with some clashes turning deadly as authorities deployed the army, according to CBS News. The home minister’s resignation offer, amid the bloodshed, underscored the crisis’s severity, as noted in coverage from Lokmat Times.

The reversal was swift, with platforms restored by evening, but not before international observers raised alarms. The Guardian reported on the demonstrators’ dual grievances: the social media shutdown and systemic corruption. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, captured public sentiment, with users decrying the ban as a slide toward authoritarianism, echoing global concerns about digital rights.

Implications for Tech and Governance

This episode highlights the precarious balance between regulation and freedom in emerging markets. Nepal’s ban, one of the most sweeping in recent history as detailed by JURIST, drew parallels to crackdowns in Bangladesh and elsewhere, where internet restrictions have suppressed protests. For tech companies, it underscores the challenges of navigating fragmented regulatory environments, where non-compliance can lead to outright bans.

Looking ahead, the protests may signal a turning point for Nepal’s youth, who leveraged whatever online access remained to amplify their voices. While the immediate crisis has abated with the ban’s lift, underlying issues of governance and digital access persist, potentially inspiring similar movements regionally. The government’s backpedal, prompted by deadly unrest, serves as a stark reminder of the power of collective action in the digital age.