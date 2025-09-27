Nemours Hospital Pioneers Velys Robot for Pediatric Spine Surgery

In the rapidly evolving field of pediatric neurosurgery, a groundbreaking development is reshaping how surgeons approach complex spinal procedures. At Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, doctors are now employing a state-of-the-art robotic system to perform spine surgeries on young patients, marking a significant leap in precision and safety. This innovation, detailed in a recent report by CBS Philadelphia, involves the Velys Spine robot, which assists in navigating the delicate anatomy of children’s spines with unprecedented accuracy.

The technology addresses longstanding challenges in pediatric spine surgery, where smaller bone structures and higher risks of complications demand meticulous care. Surgeons like Dr. Suken Shah, who leads the robotics program at Nemours, have noted that the robot enhances visualization and reduces operative time, potentially leading to faster recoveries for children suffering from conditions such as scoliosis or spinal deformities.

Precision Engineering Meets Pediatric Care

According to insights from Becker’s Hospital Review, Nemours became one of the first pediatric facilities in the U.S. to adopt this system in June 2025, following its implementation at Ascension’s Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas. The Velys robot uses advanced imaging to create a 3D map of the patient’s spine, guiding surgeons in placing screws and implants with millimeter-level precision. This minimizes radiation exposure from traditional X-rays and reduces the physical strain on operating teams.

Early cases at Nemours have shown promising results, with procedures completed more efficiently than manual methods. Dr. Shah, in an interview highlighted by Becker’s, emphasized the robot’s advantages in handling complex deformities, where even slight misalignments can lead to long-term issues. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from healthcare enthusiasts echo this enthusiasm, with users praising how such robots are revolutionizing surgery by cutting recovery times and complication rates, as seen in discussions around Medtronic’s similar systems.

Broader Implications for Healthcare Innovation

The adoption at Nemours aligns with a wider trend in robotic-assisted surgery, as evidenced by recent news from Becker’s Spine Review, which reports that at least three hospitals introduced pediatric spine robots in recent months. This surge reflects advancements in AI-driven tools that adapt to the unique needs of younger patients, whose growing bodies require adaptable surgical strategies. For instance, the robot’s software allows real-time adjustments, a feature that traditional methods lack.

Industry insiders point out that while initial costs for such systems are high—often exceeding $1 million—the long-term benefits include fewer revisions and shorter hospital stays. A July 2025 article in Becker’s quoted Dr. Shah discussing how the Velys outperforms predecessors by integrating seamlessly with existing workflows, addressing pediatric-specific hurdles like variable bone density.

Challenges and Future Horizons

Despite the optimism, challenges remain. Training surgeons on these robots requires significant investment, and not all facilities have the infrastructure. Recent X posts from medical professionals, including those from Freeman Health System, highlight successful integrations in adult spine surgeries, suggesting a pathway for broader pediatric adoption. Nemours’ experience, as covered in Becker’s Spine Review, indicates that more surgeons are being trained, expanding the program’s reach.

Looking ahead, experts anticipate that robotic systems like Velys could integrate with emerging technologies such as augmented reality, further enhancing outcomes. As Nemours leads this charge, the hospital’s efforts underscore a pivotal shift toward safer, more effective pediatric care, potentially setting new standards across the U.S. healthcare system. With ongoing trials and data collection, the full impact on patient lives is only beginning to unfold, promising a future where surgical precision saves not just time, but futures.