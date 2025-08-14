National Public Data Relaunches as Free People Search After Massive Breach

The Return of National Public Data

In a surprising turn for the data aggregation industry, National Public Data, the background check service that suffered a massive breach last year, has relaunched under new ownership. The site now operates as a free people search engine, drawing from publicly available records to compile profiles on individuals. This development raises fresh concerns among privacy advocates and cybersecurity experts, who warn that even purportedly public data can pose risks when aggregated and easily accessible online.

The original breach, which exposed sensitive information including Social Security numbers for potentially billions of records, led to lawsuits and the site’s temporary shutdown. Now, with new proprietors at the helm, the platform claims to focus solely on public information, but insiders note that such distinctions often blur in practice, allowing for potential misuse by identity thieves or stalkers.

Understanding the Breach and Its Aftermath

Details of the incident emerged in reports from various outlets, highlighting how National Public Data scraped data without consent, affecting users across the U.S., U.K., and Canada. According to a piece in Lifehacker, the rebooted site continues to pull from federal databases, making personal details like addresses and phone numbers readily available. This persistence underscores a broader issue in the data broker ecosystem, where companies profit from information that individuals never explicitly shared.

Industry analysts point out that the breach’s scale—allegedly involving up to 2.9 billion records—was unprecedented, prompting regulatory scrutiny. Microsoft Support’s analysis, detailed in their online guide, recommends immediate actions like credit freezes to mitigate fraud risks, emphasizing the long-term vulnerabilities created by such exposures.

Steps to Remove Your Information

For those seeking to reclaim control over their data, opting out from the rebooted National Public Data site is straightforward but requires diligence. Users can visit the site’s opt-out page, provide basic details like name and state, and submit a request for removal. As noted in a recent article from ZDNET, verification may involve email confirmation, and processing can take up to 48 hours, though experts advise checking back to ensure compliance.

However, removal from one site doesn’t address the wider web of data brokers. Services like those profiled in Lifehacker’s roundup of data removal tools offer automated solutions, scanning and submitting opt-outs across multiple platforms for a fee, which can be invaluable for busy professionals.

Broader Implications for Data Privacy

This relaunch highlights systemic flaws in how personal data is handled, with critics arguing for stronger federal regulations akin to Europe’s GDPR. PCMag’s coverage, in their report on the site’s return, details how similar people-search engines proliferate, often evading oversight by claiming reliance on public records.

Privacy experts recommend proactive measures, such as using tools from Surfshark for broader internet scrubbing. In an era where data is currency, individuals must navigate these challenges strategically, balancing convenience with security.

Industry Responses and Future Outlook

Data brokers face increasing pressure from lawsuits and public backlash, as seen in the fallout from National Public Data’s breach documented by Mashable. Companies are adapting by offering opt-out mechanisms, but enforcement remains spotty, leaving room for innovation in privacy tech.

Looking ahead, insiders predict more breaches unless comprehensive reforms are enacted. For now, vigilance—through regular data audits and credit monitoring—is key to safeguarding personal information in this evolving digital arena. As the sector grapples with these issues, the rebooted National Public Data serves as a stark reminder of the perils of unchecked data aggregation.