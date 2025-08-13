Kris Duggan: Your Name or Your Business—Which Brand Should Lead?

More than 80% of people rely heavily on online research before making purchasing decisions, according to Pew Research.

In other words, about four out of five of your would-be customers run a Google search before deciding to buy (or not) from you. And as generative AI tools become smarter and easier to use, digital research will only get more important for your business.

This should drive home how critical it is for you to know what others are likely to see when they ask Google or ChatGPT what your business is all about. And if you’re closely associated with your business by name, which is often the case for startup founders and small business owners, it’s equally important for you to know what a search for your first and last name turns up.

Depending on the answer, you may soon need to make a decision that could shape the future of your business: whether to “lead” with your personal or business brand.

This is a familiar question for people with fairly common names — like serial entrepreneur Kris Duggan, who shares his name with countless folks around the world. But it’s important for anyone who wonders which option is best for them personally and professionally.

“First impressions matter more than ever in an always-online world,” Duggan says. “Fair or not, how you choose to present yourself to the world really does matter.”

The answer isn’t always clear, and most people can make the case for either. Here’s what to consider as you think through it.

1. How Closely You Associate With Your Business

It seems simple enough to name your business after yourself, but many experts advise against it. They warn that a “co-named” business could haunt you long after you’d like to be rid of it.

“Eventually, every business either sells, goes out of business, or is handed down to the next generation,” says MidStreet M&A’s Erik Sullivan. Businesses named after a former owner may have lower resale value, he warns.

Still, adds Duggan, it makes sense to name a business you plan never to sell or even grow much after yourself. If you do, consider leading with your personal brand, since you’re quite literally the “face” of the enterprise.

2. Whether You’re Well-Known Personally for Other Reasons

There’s only one Michael Jordan, and for that matter only one LeBron James, one Venus Williams and one Wayne Gretzky.

Those sports legends, and many others, went on to have incredibly successful business careers after hanging up their shoes and skates. All were inevitably associated by name with their business activities, and probably helped as well — Jordan might not have made $300 million in 2024 without near-universal name recognition.

You probably don’t have to worry about this degree of notoriety. But what if you’re moderately well-known for other reasons, like a brief stint as a Hollywood character actor or a couple of terms as a local elected official?

In that case, you may want to keep your personal and business brands separate. Unless you deem your personal brand a positive for the business, conflating them could confuse customers.

3. The Nature of Your Business

Some businesses thrive on publicity. It’s baked into their go-to-market strategy. In fact, this is the case for most consumer-facing businesses in the software, hospitality and retail industries.

Other businesses, of course, are much lower-key. Some thrive on gatekeeping or outright anonymity. This is often the case for real estate investors and others who prefer to keep a low profile.

If your business needs publicity to succeed, it makes sense to emphasize its brand above your personal brand. If not, leading with your personal brand — or remaining altogether “unbranded” and relying more on the strength of your relationships — is probably the better move.

4. Your Interest in Being a Public Figure (Or an “Online Figure”)

Many business leaders believe, with good reason, that thought leadership offers an advantage in a competitive marketplace. Others shy away from the spotlight for one reason or another, perhaps because they’re worried about saying the wrong thing in public or simply because they prefer to operate quietly.

Your preference on this question may help guide your branding decision. If thought leadership is important to you, “personal first” branding may provide the necessary lift. Otherwise, maybe let your business brand do the talking.

5. Your Business Plans Over the Longer Term

Remember Sullivan’s warning: If you’re too closely associated with your business brand, it could be hard to get out from under it.

To figure out what’s best for you, look out as far into the future as you feel comfortable doing. Where do you see yourself at that point in your life?

If it seems likely that you’ll be doing something else by then, consider leading with your personal brand and keeping your business persona separate. This could be a good thing for the business as well, since future buyers may not want to buy your name in addition to your business (unless that name is very valuable indeed).

Kris Duggan: Should You Do Both?

If you’ve read this far and find one approach clearly more compelling than the other, your work here is done. Go forth and brand!

If you’re not much closer to a decision than you were when you began, you might be wondering if the right move is to split the difference. How hard could it be to “co-brand,” centering both your business and personal brand in more or less equal measure?

It’s certainly not impossible if you have enough time in the day or enough professional support to do the heavy lifting for you. However, you do want to avoid sending mixed signals or outright confusing the people you’re trying to reach. A deft “co-branding” strategy must clearly define and keep separate your personal and business brands.

Again, not impossible. Just a bit more work. If you feel it’s worth the effort, you know what to do.