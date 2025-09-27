Musk: Tesla’s Optimus Robot to Drive 80% of Future Value

Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla Inc., recently provided a fresh glimpse into the company’s ambitious humanoid robot project, Optimus, signaling a potential shift in how the electric-vehicle giant envisions its future revenue streams. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk emphasized that Tesla is “working hard to scale what will end up being its biggest product in his eyes: Optimus.” This update comes amid growing investor scrutiny over Tesla’s diversification beyond automobiles, with robotics emerging as a cornerstone of Musk’s long-term strategy.

Drawing from details shared in the Teslarati report, Musk highlighted progress in Optimus’s capabilities, including its ability to perform tasks autonomously in factory settings. The robot, designed to handle repetitive or hazardous jobs, has been tested in Tesla’s facilities, where it navigates variable terrain using neural networks to control its movements. This builds on earlier demonstrations, such as those at Tesla’s AI Day events, where prototypes showcased basic interactions like walking and object manipulation.

Scaling Production Amid Technical Hurdles

Industry observers note that Tesla aims for low-volume production of Optimus for internal use by late 2025, with plans to ramp up to high-volume output for external customers in 2026. According to posts on X from Musk himself, the biggest challenges lie in refining the robot’s design for manufacturability and securing a robust supply chain. These insights align with Tesla’s broader push into AI-driven hardware, where Optimus is powered by the same neural net technology underpinning the company’s Full Self-Driving system.

Recent web searches reveal that Tesla has deployed Optimus bots in its offices and labs for autonomous navigation, as reported in Interesting Engineering. The article details how, after four years of development, Optimus can now climb stairs, lift objects up to 45 pounds, and perform everyday tasks, though critics argue much of this relies on teleoperation rather than full autonomy. Musk has countered such skepticism by estimating a consumer price point around $30,000, positioning Optimus as an affordable household assistant.

Strategic Implications for Tesla’s Valuation

Musk’s optimism extends to bold claims about Optimus’s economic impact. In a September 2025 post on X, he suggested that humanoid robots could represent 80% of Tesla’s future value, a sentiment echoed in Fortune‘s coverage of Tesla’s Master Plan Part Four, which de-emphasizes EVs in favor of AI and robotics. This pivot comes as global EV sales face headwinds, prompting Tesla to bet big on high-margin ventures like robotaxis and Optimus.

However, challenges persist. Web updates from FinancialContent highlight intensifying competition from rivals like Apptronik, backed by Google, which is accelerating its own humanoid efforts. Tesla’s timeline has slipped before—Musk initially promised mass production in 2025, now adjusted to internal deployment first. Regulatory hurdles, particularly around AI safety and labor displacement, could further complicate rollout.

Technological Advancements and Future Milestones

On the technical front, Optimus stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, with AI systems enabling tasks from grocery shopping to factory assembly. A Wikipedia entry notes Musk’s announcement of sending an Optimus unit to Mars in 2026 via SpaceX’s Starship, underscoring the robot’s versatility beyond Earth-bound applications. Recent X posts from Tesla’s official account confirm bots are already performing unsupervised tasks in factories, using millisecond-level adjustments for stability.

For industry insiders, the real intrigue lies in Tesla’s integration of Optimus with its AI ecosystem. As detailed in Business Insider, Musk envisions billions of these robots transforming labor markets, potentially generating trillions in value. Yet, achieving true autonomy remains elusive; current demos, while impressive, often involve human oversight, as critiqued in various tech forums.

Investor Sentiment and Broader Market Context

Investor sentiment, gauged from Reddit communities like those in r/teslainvestorsclub, is mixed, with enthusiasm for production targets tempered by delays. Musk’s recent X updates stress the need for shareholder support to maintain control over Tesla’s robotics direction, warning of risks from activist investors.

Looking ahead, Tesla’s AI advancements, including chips like AI5 and integration with xAI’s Grok, could supercharge Optimus’s capabilities. A WebProNews analysis points to potential trillion-dollar shifts through robotaxis and robotics, though regulatory and ethical concerns loom. As Musk pushes for “millions of robots,” the coming year will test whether Optimus can evolve from prototype to powerhouse, redefining Tesla’s role in the tech world.