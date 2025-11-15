Mullvad’s Film Exposes EU Chat Control’s Dark Side

In a bold move blending activism and artistry, Mullvad VPN has released ‘And Then?’, a short film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund, to spotlight the perils of the European Union’s proposed Chat Control legislation. The film, unveiled on November 14, 2025, portrays a dystopian scenario where government surveillance spirals into corruption and abuse of power. Mullvad, known for its staunch privacy advocacy, uses this cinematic tool to rally public opinion against what it calls a corrupt proposal threatening digital rights.

The Chat Control bill, formally known as the Regulation on Child Sexual Abuse Material, has been a contentious issue in EU policy circles. Critics argue it mandates mass scanning of private communications, potentially undermining end-to-end encryption. Mullvad’s blog post accompanying the film states, ‘Chat Control is back on the menu. To highlight the corruption behind the proposal, Mullvad VPN now presents “And Then?”‘ (credit: Mullvad VPN Blog).

The film features a narrative where unchecked surveillance leads to blackmail and political manipulation, drawing parallels to real-world concerns about data privacy. Åkerlund, famous for music videos and films like ‘Spun,’ brings a gritty, fast-paced style to the piece, making complex policy issues accessible to a broader audience.

The Evolution of Chat Control

Chat Control has undergone multiple iterations since its initial proposal in 2022. The latest draft, circulating in the Council of the EU as of November 2025, continues to push for client-side scanning of messages on platforms like WhatsApp and Signal. According to reports from Archive.is, several member states are actively refining the bill despite widespread opposition from privacy advocates and tech companies.

Mullvad’s intervention comes at a critical time, as the proposal has faced setbacks but persists due to lobbying from certain governments. The film’s release aligns with ongoing debates, emphasizing how such laws could enable corruption, as depicted in scenes where officials exploit surveillance data for personal gain.

Industry experts note that Mullvad’s approach is unconventional for a VPN provider, typically focused on technical solutions. By venturing into filmmaking, the company amplifies its message beyond tech circles, potentially influencing policymakers and the public alike.

Mullvad’s Broader Privacy Crusade

Beyond the film, Mullvad has been at the forefront of privacy innovations. In September 2025, the company introduced Lightweight WireGuard Obfuscation (LWO), a feature designed to bypass firewalls and censorship. This update, available on desktop and Android platforms, enhances usability in restrictive environments (credit: Archive.ph).

Additionally, Mullvad announced the shutdown of its privacy-focused search proxy, Leta, scheduled for November 27, 2025. The decision cites major shifts in the search industry, including increased reliance on AI and changing data policies. Users are encouraged to pair Mullvad VPN with the Mullvad Browser for continued privacy (credit: TechRadar).

A recent security assessment by Assured found no critical issues in Mullvad’s web app, with only a minor input validation weakness promptly addressed. This audit underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and security (credit: Mullvad VPN Blog).

Technological Advancements and Challenges

Mullvad has also expanded its infrastructure, increasing server count to 709 across 88 cities with 17 providers as of April 2025 (credit: RivalSense). This growth supports its no-logs policy, a cornerstone of its service, as highlighted in a 2025 review: ‘Mullvad holds its own alongside the best VPNs with its innovative privacy protections’ (credit: CNET).

On social platforms like X, users praise Mullvad’s security-by-design approach. Posts emphasize its refusal of recurring subscriptions to avoid storing user data, reinforcing its privacy ethos amid growing surveillance concerns (credit: Posts found on X).

However, challenges persist. Mullvad’s streaming performance lags competitors, as noted in reviews, potentially limiting appeal for casual users. Despite this, its focus on anonymity—allowing payments via cash or cryptocurrency—sets it apart in an industry often criticized for data collection.

Industry Implications of Anti-Surveillance Activism

The release of ‘And Then?’ positions Mullvad as a leader in the fight against mass surveillance. Collaborations like the Mullvad Browser with the Tor Project, launched in 2025, further minimize tracking and enhance anonymity (credit: RivalSense).

Recent updates include QUIC obfuscation for mobile platforms, automatically activating to counter connection blocks in censored regions (credit: Posts found on X). This reflects Mullvad’s adaptive strategy against evolving threats like VPN bans in countries with strict internet controls.

Experts from publications like CNET compare Mullvad favorably to rivals like Proton VPN, noting its budget-friendly pricing at €5 per month without compromising on privacy features.

Global Context and Future Outlook

In the broader landscape, Mullvad’s actions resonate amid global privacy debates. The EU’s Chat Control push contrasts with initiatives in other regions, such as U.S. discussions on data protection. Mullvad’s film could influence international discourse, highlighting risks of surveillance overreach.

User sentiment on X underscores trust in Mullvad’s no-data policies, with posts affirming its independence from larger conglomerates often linked to data-sharing practices (credit: Posts found on X).

As Mullvad continues to innovate—evidenced by its blog’s call to ‘Free the internet from mass surveillance and censorship’—it challenges the industry to prioritize user rights over convenience (credit: Mullvad VPN Blog). This multifaceted approach may redefine how tech firms engage in policy advocacy.