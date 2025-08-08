Mozilla Removes 150+ Crypto-Stealing Firefox Extensions in GreedyBear Scam

In the ever-evolving world of cybersecurity threats, Firefox users are facing a sophisticated assault from malicious browser extensions that have siphoned off millions in cryptocurrency. According to a recent report from TechRadar, hundreds of these rogue add-ons, disguised as legitimate tools, have infiltrated Mozilla’s ecosystem, targeting crypto wallets with alarming precision. These extensions often mimic popular wallet interfaces, tricking users into granting access that leads to outright theft.

The scale of the operation is staggering, with attackers employing a mix of fake software and phishing tactics to compromise user data. Industry experts note that this isn’t an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of browser-based vulnerabilities exploiting the trust users place in official add-on stores.

The Mechanics of Deception and Theft

Delving deeper, these malicious extensions operate by injecting code that intercepts wallet transactions or harvests private keys. As detailed in an analysis by The Hacker News, over 40 such extensions were recently uncovered, impersonating well-known crypto wallets like MetaMask or Ledger. Once installed, they exfiltrate sensitive information to remote servers controlled by cybercriminals, enabling the draining of funds in real-time.

The financial toll has been immense, with estimates suggesting losses exceeding $1 million from a single campaign dubbed “GreedyBear.” This group, as reported by BleepingComputer, flooded Mozilla’s add-on store with 150 deceptive extensions, blending seamlessly among genuine offerings to evade initial detection.

Mozilla’s Response and Systemic Challenges

Mozilla has responded swiftly, removing the offending add-ons and issuing warnings to users, but the incident highlights ongoing challenges in vetting third-party submissions. In a statement echoed across tech publications, the company emphasized the need for enhanced review processes, including AI-driven anomaly detection to flag suspicious code patterns before they reach users.

However, critics argue that reactive measures fall short in an era where cybercriminals iterate rapidly. Historical precedents, such as the 2020 removal of nearly 200 dodgy add-ons documented by TechRadar in an earlier piece, underscore a recurring vulnerability in open ecosystems like Firefox’s.

Implications for Crypto Security and User Vigilance

For industry insiders, this wave of attacks signals a shift toward more industrialized cybercrime, where extensions serve as low-effort vectors for high-reward theft. The “GreedyBear” operation, further explored in a report from It’s FOSS News, combined these extensions with phishing sites to amplify reach, stealing over $1 million by bypassing multi-factor authentication in some cases.

Businesses reliant on crypto assets must now prioritize employee training and extension audits, as browser add-ons increasingly represent an expanded attack surface. Recommendations include verifying add-on developers through independent reviews and opting for hardware wallets that minimize software dependencies.

Broader Industry Lessons and Future Safeguards

Looking ahead, this scandal could prompt regulatory scrutiny on browser vendors, pushing for standardized security protocols across platforms like Chrome and Edge, which have faced similar issues. As TechRadar has noted in related coverage, malicious extensions in those browsers have been downloaded millions of times, often turning legitimate tools rogue over time.

Ultimately, users and enterprises alike should adopt a zero-trust approach to browser extensions, regularly scanning for anomalies and limiting installations to essentials. With cyber threats evolving, proactive vigilance remains the strongest defense against these insidious digital heists.