Morgan Stanley Predicts 10-15% Apple Stock Rally on iPhone Surge

Morgan Stanley analysts predict a positive turnaround for Apple's stock, driven by strong iPhone demand and an upward revision to 54 million units for the September quarter. Factors include robust sales in China, high-end models, and AI integrations. This could lead to earnings boosts and 10-15% stock appreciation by year-end.
Written by Sara Donnelly
Monday, August 18, 2025

In a recent investor note, analysts at Morgan Stanley have signaled a potential shift in Apple Inc.’s fortunes, suggesting that the tech giant’s stock may be on the cusp of a positive turnaround driven by robust iPhone demand. The note, highlighted in a report by 9to5Mac, points to stronger-than-expected sales figures and production adjustments as key indicators of renewed momentum.

According to the analysis, Apple’s iPhone production for the September quarter has been revised upward to 54 million units, an 8% increase from prior estimates. This adjustment follows impressive June-quarter sell-through data, particularly in China, where demand has exceeded expectations and inventories remain lean.

Rising Optimism Amid Production Boosts

Morgan Stanley’s team attributes this optimism to several factors, including a favorable mix of high-end models like the iPhone 16 and Pro Max, which are expected to drive higher average selling prices. The firm notes that these developments could lead to upward revisions in earnings estimates, potentially reigniting investor interest after a period of sluggish performance.

Broader market data supports this view. As detailed in a Forbes prediction from late 2024, Apple’s stock has faced headwinds from competitive pressures, but emerging AI integrations in upcoming devices could catalyze growth through 2025.

Implications for Institutional Investors

For industry insiders, this shift underscores Apple’s resilience in a volatile consumer electronics market. The company’s fiscal 2025 second-quarter results, as reported by Apple itself, showed steady revenue streams, but the real story lies in forward-looking demand trends that could bolster services revenue tied to device ecosystems.

Analysts also highlight potential risks, such as supply chain disruptions or regulatory scrutiny on AI features. Yet, with stock prices hovering around $231.77 as of mid-August 2025—per historical data from MacroTrends—the current valuation may present a buying opportunity if demand sustains.

Strategic Shifts and Future Outlook

Delving deeper, Morgan Stanley’s bullish stance aligns with insights from Yahoo Finance, which echoed the production hike and its positive ripple effects on Apple’s ecosystem. Insiders should note how this could influence institutional ownership, with funds potentially increasing stakes amid expectations of a 10-15% stock appreciation by year-end.

Innovation remains a wildcard. Apple’s push into AI, as forecasted in a LiteFinance analysis, might amplify iPhone upgrades, countering earlier slowdowns in mature markets.

Balancing Risks in a Dynamic Market

However, challenges persist. Third-quarter results from Apple revealed modest growth, but geopolitical tensions in key regions like China could temper enthusiasm. Morgan Stanley cautions that while the corner may be turning, sustained execution on AI and services will be crucial.

Ultimately, for savvy investors, this moment represents a pivot point. With iPhone demand signaling strength, Apple’s stock trajectory could redefine its market dominance, rewarding those who bet on its adaptive prowess in an ever-evolving tech arena.

