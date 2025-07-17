Mill Build Tool Hits Promises Faster JVM Builds Than Maven and Gradle

In the fast-evolving world of software development, where build tools can make or break project efficiency, a new contender is gaining traction among Java, Scala, and Kotlin developers.

Mill, an open-source build tool, positions itself as a superior alternative to established players like Maven and Gradle, promising dramatic improvements in speed and usability. According to a recent company announcement on the Mill Build Tool website, Mill achieves build times that are 3-6 times faster for Java projects through aggressive caching and parallelism, addressing long-standing pain points in the JVM ecosystem.

This announcement highlights Mill’s core philosophy: simplifying the build process without sacrificing power. Unlike traditional tools that often require extensive configuration and plugin management, Mill borrows concepts from modern systems like Bazel, emphasizing predictability and ease of exploration within integrated development environments (IDEs). For industry insiders, this means less time wrestling with XML files or Groovy scripts and more focus on code.

Revolutionizing Build Performance in the JVM Space

The speed gains touted in the announcement are not mere hyperbole. Mill’s architecture leverages fine-grained caching, ensuring that only modified components are rebuilt, which is particularly beneficial for large-scale projects. In benchmarks shared by the company, this results in substantial time savings, potentially slashing hours from continuous integration pipelines in enterprise settings.

Moreover, Mill’s parallelism extends beyond basic multi-threading; it intelligently distributes tasks across available resources, making it ideal for cloud-based builds or high-performance servers. Developers familiar with Gradle’s incremental builds will appreciate Mill’s more aggressive approach, which the announcement claims reduces overhead in dependency resolution and artifact generation.

Extensibility and Cross-Language Support

A key differentiator, as detailed in the report, is Mill’s extensibility. Written in Scala but accessible to Java and Kotlin users, it allows custom build logic to be defined in a concise, script-like manner. This contrasts with Maven’s rigid pom.xml structure, offering insiders a way to tailor builds for complex workflows, such as those involving microservices or multi-module monorepos.

Cross-building capabilities further enhance its appeal. The announcement references Mill’s Cross module for handling variations like different Scala versions or platform targets, streamlining what can be a nightmare in other tools. For teams managing diverse JVM-based stacks, this feature alone could justify a migration.

IDE Integration and Community Momentum

Integration with popular IDEs like IntelliJ and VS Code is seamless, per the company’s insights, enabling developers to inspect and debug build configurations as if they were regular code. This IDE-friendliness reduces the learning curve, a boon for organizations onboarding new talent amid talent shortages.

Community adoption is accelerating, with the GitHub repository for Mill showing active contributions and plugins. The recent v1.0.0 release, as covered in a related blog post on the Mill site, introduces breaking changes for long-term stability, including enhanced error handling and modular architecture—signals of maturity for enterprise use.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Yet, no tool is without hurdles. Insiders note that Mill’s relative youth means a smaller ecosystem of pre-built plugins compared to Gradle, potentially requiring more upfront investment in custom setups. The announcement acknowledges this, positioning Mill as a “shiny new” option for those disillusioned with legacy tools.

Looking ahead, as JVM languages evolve with features like virtual threads in Java 21, Mill’s focus on performance could position it as a leader. For tech leaders evaluating build strategies, this report from Mill underscores a compelling case: faster builds translate to faster innovation, potentially reshaping how teams deliver software in competitive markets. With ongoing updates and a growing user base, Mill warrants close attention in the coming years.