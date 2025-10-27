Microsoft Disables Windows 11 File Explorer Previews to Block NTLM Attacks

In a move that underscores the escalating arms race between cybercriminals and software giants, Microsoft has quietly disabled the preview functionality in Windows File Explorer for files downloaded from the internet. This change, rolled out through recent security updates, aims to thwart a sophisticated attack vector where malicious documents could steal user credentials without ever being opened. According to reports from BleepingComputer, the update specifically targets NTLM credential theft, a tactic that exploits the preview pane to relay hashed credentials to attackers’ servers.

The mechanism at play involves files marked with the “Mark of the Web” (MotW), a Windows security feature that flags downloads as potentially risky. Previously, selecting such a file in Explorer would trigger an automatic preview, which could execute embedded code surreptitiously. Attackers have weaponized this by crafting documents that, upon preview, initiate unauthorized network connections, leaking sensitive NTLM hashes that can be cracked or replayed to gain access to corporate networks.

The Security Trade-Off in Everyday Tools

Industry experts note that this isn’t Microsoft’s first brush with preview-related vulnerabilities. Similar issues have plagued Office applications for years, but extending protections to File Explorer represents a broader hardening of Windows’ defenses. As detailed in a post on Slashdot, the change was prompted by real-world exploits where no user interaction beyond file selection was needed, making it a low-effort, high-reward method for credential harvesting.

For enterprise IT teams, this adjustment means re-evaluating workflows that rely on quick previews for productivity. Legal and financial sectors, where document scanning is routine, may feel the pinch most acutely. Microsoft has acknowledged user complaints, with forums like Microsoft Q&A buzzing with reports of disrupted previews for PDFs and Office files post-update.

Broader Implications for Windows Ecosystem

The update, which began rolling out around October 14, 2025, affects Windows 11 versions 24H2 and 25H2, as confirmed by Windows Latest. Users can bypass the block by right-clicking and selecting “Unblock” in file properties, but this requires administrative privileges and introduces its own risks. Security analysts argue this is a necessary evolution, given the rise in phishing campaigns that deliver booby-trapped files via email or malicious websites.

Critics, however, question whether Microsoft could have implemented a more granular approach, such as AI-driven scanning within the preview pane. Insights from Neowin highlight that while the change closes one door, attackers may pivot to other entry points, like exploiting third-party preview handlers.

Evolving Threats and Corporate Responses

This development fits into a pattern of proactive security measures by Microsoft, including enhanced protections in Edge and Defender. As Help Net Security reports, it’s part of October’s patch Tuesday, which addressed over 100 vulnerabilities. For insiders, the key takeaway is the delicate balance between usability and security in operating systems that power billions of devices.

Looking ahead, enterprises should audit their endpoint security stacks to compensate for the lost functionality, perhaps integrating tools like advanced threat protection suites. Microsoft has not indicated plans to reverse the change, signaling a commitment to prioritizing defense over convenience in an era of relentless cyber threats. This could set a precedent for similar tweaks in future Windows releases, pushing users toward more secure habits like verifying file sources before interaction.