Microsoft Delays Windows 10 Extended Security Updates Rollout

The Slow Rollout of Windows 10 Extended Support

As Microsoft Corp. approaches the end-of-support deadline for Windows 10 on Oct. 14, 2025, many users are encountering hurdles in signing up for the company’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. This initiative, priced at $30 per year for individual consumers, promises an additional year of security patches, extending the operating system’s viability until October 2026. However, reports indicate that the enrollment process is not yet universally available, leading to frustration among those eager to secure their systems without upgrading to Windows 11.

The issue stems from a phased rollout strategy adopted by Microsoft, which appears to be proceeding more cautiously than anticipated. Industry observers suggest this deliberate pace may be a response to earlier technical glitches that plagued the initial deployment of the ESU signup feature.

Caution After Technical Hiccups

In mid-August, Microsoft released a patch, KB5041587, aimed at resolving a bug that caused the enrollment wizard to crash for some users. According to coverage in TechRadar, this update not only fixed the crashing issue but also expanded the availability of the “Enroll now (ESU)” button in the Windows Settings app. Despite this, not all eligible devices have received the option, with Microsoft confirming a gradual expansion to avoid overwhelming its systems or repeating past errors.

This measured approach follows a troublesome bug that disrupted signups, as detailed in recent analyses. BetaNews reported that Microsoft is now slowly introducing features like a “No thanks” button for users declining Windows 11 upgrades, tying into the broader ESU narrative and reflecting the company’s efforts to manage user transitions smoothly.

Implications for Enterprise and Consumers

For businesses and IT professionals, the slow rollout underscores the challenges of maintaining legacy systems in an era of rapid technological evolution. Enterprises can opt for multi-year ESU plans, but the consumer-facing program’s limitations—such as requiring a Microsoft account—have drawn criticism. A piece in TechRadar highlighted how this account linkage could alienate privacy-conscious users, even those willing to pay for continued support.

Moreover, the ESU is not a permanent solution; it’s a bridge to eventual migration. ZDNET has outlined options for users whose hardware doesn’t meet Windows 11 requirements, emphasizing that while ESU buys time, it doesn’t address underlying compatibility issues that could expose systems to future vulnerabilities.

Strategic Considerations for IT Leaders

Industry insiders note that Microsoft’s strategy may be influenced by the need to balance support for its massive Windows 10 user base—still over 70% of Windows installations—against pushing adoption of Windows 11’s AI-driven features. The company’s end-of-support page on Microsoft.com encourages upgrades, but the ESU offers a pragmatic alternative for those resistant to change.

As the rollout progresses, experts advise patience and monitoring for updates. Windows Latest reported that the enrollment button is appearing on more devices daily, suggesting full availability soon. For now, the slow pace serves as a reminder of the complexities in phasing out a dominant OS.

Looking Ahead to Post-Support Realities

Ultimately, this extended support phase represents a calculated extension rather than a reversal of Microsoft’s modernization push. Publications like Which? have stressed the importance of planning for the October deadline, warning that unpatched systems will be prime targets for cyber threats.

IT decision-makers should weigh the costs of ESU against upgrading hardware or exploring alternatives like Linux distributions. With the rollout reportedly advancing steadily, as per the latest from TechRadar, the window for seamless enrollment is widening, but proactive steps remain essential to mitigate risks in an increasingly insecure digital environment.