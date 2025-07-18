Microsoft Buys Carbon Removal Credits from XPrize-Winning Startup Vaulted Deep

Microsoft Corp. is ramping up its climate ambitions with a significant purchase of carbon removal credits from Vaulted Deep, a startup that emerged from the prestigious XPrize competition.

The deal, which involves Microsoft acquiring tons of carbon sequestration services, underscores the tech giant’s push to achieve carbon negativity by 2030. Vaulted Deep specializes in injecting biomass waste into deep underground wells, effectively locking away carbon dioxide for centuries.

This transaction highlights a growing trend among tech behemoths to invest in novel carbon capture technologies amid mounting regulatory pressures and investor scrutiny. Microsoft, already a leader in sustainability pledges, has committed over $1 billion to carbon removal initiatives, partnering with various innovators to offset its vast data center emissions. According to TechCrunch, the agreement with Vaulted Deep could remove thousands of metric tons of CO2, positioning the startup as a key player in the nascent carbon removal market.

The Rise of Vaulted Deep and XPrize Innovation

Vaulted Deep’s technology draws on a process called biomass carbon removal and storage, or BiCRS, where organic waste like agricultural residues is slurried and pumped into abandoned oil wells. This method not only sequesters carbon but also repurposes waste that might otherwise decompose and release methane. The company won a share of the $100 million XPrize for carbon removal in 2024, backed by Elon Musk, which catapulted it into the spotlight and attracted early funding from climate-focused investors.

Industry experts note that such deep-injection techniques offer scalability advantages over surface-based methods like tree planting, which face land constraints and reversal risks from wildfires. Vaulted Deep claims its approach can store carbon for over 1,000 years with minimal leakage, a critical factor for buyers seeking verifiable, durable offsets. TechCrunch reports that Microsoft’s purchase is one of the largest of its kind for a BiCRS startup, signaling confidence in the technology’s viability.

Microsoft’s Broader Carbon Strategy

For Microsoft, this deal aligns with its “moonshot” goal of removing more carbon than it emits, a target that includes historical emissions dating back to its founding in 1975. The company has diversified its portfolio, buying credits from direct air capture firms like Climeworks and nature-based projects, but BiCRS represents a cost-effective complement. Analysts estimate that carbon removal prices could drop significantly as technologies mature, potentially making deals like this more economical.

However, challenges remain, including regulatory hurdles for underground storage and the need for robust monitoring to ensure permanence. Microsoft’s involvement could accelerate standardization in the voluntary carbon market, which has been plagued by greenwashing concerns. As per TechCrunch, Vaulted Deep plans to scale operations with this influx of capital, aiming to deploy facilities across the U.S. Midwest.

Implications for the Tech Industry and Climate Tech

The partnership exemplifies how corporate demand is fueling innovation in climate tech, with Microsoft joining peers like Google and Amazon in multi-year removal contracts. This could spur a wave of investments into XPrize alumni, fostering a competitive ecosystem for carbon solutions. Yet, critics argue that reliance on offsets shouldn’t overshadow direct emission reductions, such as transitioning to renewable energy for AI-driven data centers.

Looking ahead, the success of Vaulted Deep’s model might influence global carbon policies, especially as governments eye incentives for permanent storage. TechCrunch highlights that Microsoft’s endorsement validates BiCRS as a “high-impact” strategy, potentially inspiring other sectors like agriculture and manufacturing to adopt similar waste-to-storage approaches. In an era of escalating climate risks, such collaborations are vital for bridging the gap between ambition and actionable progress.