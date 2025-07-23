Microsoft Advertising Boosts Remarketing with Bing, LinkedIn Integration for 15% ROAS Gain

In a move that underscores Microsoft Advertising’s push to enhance targeting precision amid evolving privacy regulations, the platform has expanded its sources for remarketing lists, allowing advertisers to leverage a broader array of data points for re-engaging potential customers.

This update, detailed in a recent report from Search Engine Land, introduces new integrations that pull from customer interactions across Microsoft’s ecosystem, including Bing search history and LinkedIn profile data, to create more dynamic audience segments.

The expansion builds on previous innovations, such as the auto-generated remarketing lists rolled out in 2022, which automated the process of compiling user data from website visits. Now, advertisers can incorporate signals from Microsoft Audience Network impressions, enabling remarketing based not just on clicks but on mere exposures to ads, a subtlety that could significantly boost conversion rates in competitive sectors like e-commerce and finance.

Enhancing Precision in a Privacy-First Era

Industry insiders note that this development arrives at a critical juncture, as third-party cookies face phaseouts across browsers. By tapping into first-party data from Microsoft’s own properties, the platform offers a compliant alternative, reducing reliance on external trackers. According to the same Search Engine Land analysis, early adopters have reported up to 15% improvements in return on ad spend (ROAS) when combining these expanded lists with automated bidding strategies.

Moreover, the integration extends to in-market audiences, allowing for cross-pollination of data from users actively researching products. This isn’t entirely novel—Microsoft has incrementally added features like view-through conversion metrics since 2021, as highlighted in an earlier Search Engine Land piece—but the latest expansion streamlines the process, making it accessible even for smaller advertisers without sophisticated data teams.

Strategic Implications for Advertisers

For brands navigating the post-cookie landscape, this means more granular control over campaigns. Imagine a retailer using Bing search queries to remarket to users who viewed but didn’t purchase, layered with LinkedIn professional insights for B2B targeting. Experts from platforms like Skai, which supports Microsoft’s remarketing tools as noted in their blog post, emphasize how such enhancements empower marketers to personalize at scale, potentially rivaling Google’s dominance in audience targeting.

However, challenges remain. Advertisers must ensure compliance with data privacy laws like GDPR and CCPA, as mishandling expanded sources could invite scrutiny. The update also ties into broader Microsoft Advertising shifts, including the recent retirement of standalone Target CPA and ROAS strategies in favor of merged automated bidding, as reported by Search Engine Roundtable.

Future-Proofing Digital Advertising

Looking ahead, this expansion positions Microsoft as a formidable player in the $500 billion digital ad market, where remarketing drives an estimated 20% of conversions industry-wide. By drawing from diverse sources like impression-based data—a feature improved just last week, per PPC News Feed—the platform encourages a shift toward holistic audience strategies that blend search, display, and social signals.

Ultimately, for industry veterans, this isn’t just about more lists; it’s a signal of Microsoft’s commitment to innovation in a fragmented ad tech ecosystem. As competitors like Google refine their own tools, advertisers who adapt quickly to these expanded capabilities could gain a decisive edge, turning fleeting impressions into lasting customer relationships.