Michael Burry Predicts AI Bubble Burst in 2025, Nvidia Echoes Dot-Com Cisco

Burry’s Ominous Oracle: Predicting AI’s Implosion and the Fate of Tech Titans in 2025

Michael Burry, the investor immortalized in “The Big Short” for foreseeing the 2008 housing crash, has once again positioned himself as Wall Street’s contrarian prophet. In a flurry of recent posts on X, Burry has doubled down on his warnings about an impending stock market bubble, drawing stark parallels to the dot-com era’s excesses. His latest targets include artificial intelligence darlings like Nvidia and OpenAI, which he believes are teetering on the edge of a spectacular fall. Burry’s predictions aren’t mere speculation; they’re backed by his analysis of capital expenditures, depreciation practices, and historical market patterns that echo the overhyping of technologies past.

At the heart of Burry’s argument is a comparison between today’s AI boom and the internet infrastructure frenzy of the late 1990s. He points to Nvidia as the modern equivalent of Cisco Systems, which soared during the dot-com bubble only to crash when demand for networking equipment evaporated. In a post on his newly launched Substack, Burry highlighted how Nvidia’s chips, pivotal to AI training, face risks from rapid obsolescence and overinvestment. He argues that the massive capital poured into AI hardware will lead to enormous write-offs once the hype subsides, much like the telecom bust that followed the internet gold rush.

Burry’s critique extends to OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, which he predicts could suffer a “Netscape fate.” Netscape, once a browser pioneer, was swiftly overshadowed by Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, leading to its demise. Burry sees similar vulnerabilities in OpenAI, suggesting that its current valuation and buzz may not withstand competition from entrenched giants like Google or Meta. His warnings come amid OpenAI’s own internal turbulence, including leadership changes and questions about sustainable profitability in generative AI.

Echoes from the Dot-Com Graveyard

To understand Burry’s bearish stance, it’s essential to revisit the historical precedents he invokes. During the dot-com bubble, companies like Cisco benefited from explosive demand for routers and switches as the world wired up for the internet. But as Burry noted in a detailed analysis shared via his Substack, the peak of stock prices often preceded the full realization of capital spending by years. In a recent X post spree, he emphasized that we’re seeing the same pattern today: AI-related investments are surging, but the economic returns may never materialize at the scale promised.

Nvidia, with its market capitalization ballooning to over $3 trillion, exemplifies this for Burry. He has publicly disclosed holding put options against the chipmaker, betting on a decline. In a memo circulated to analysts, Nvidia pushed back against Burry’s claims, arguing that AI demand is structural and enduring, not a fleeting bubble. Yet Burry dismissed this rebuttal as “one straw man after another” in a Business Insider article, pointing out issues like stock dilution and what he calls “give-and-take deals” in the AI supply chain. His associate portfolio manager elaborated in a CNBC piece that the investment world is overestimating AI’s economic impact.

OpenAI’s trajectory draws particular ire from Burry. He predicts the company could fade like Netscape, overwhelmed by better-resourced competitors. This view aligns with broader market skepticism; for instance, a Fortune report detailed Burry’s comparison of Nvidia to Cisco, underscoring how AI infrastructure might become obsolete faster than anticipated. Burry’s Substack debut, promising a “front row seat” to his analyses, has amplified these views, attracting thousands of subscribers eager for his unfiltered takes.

The Math Behind the Mania

Delving deeper into Burry’s quantitative critiques reveals a focus on accounting practices that he believes inflate AI companies’ perceived value. He accuses Big Tech firms, including Meta, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle, of manipulating depreciation schedules for AI hardware. By extending the useful life of servers and chips—sometimes from three to five or more years—these companies report higher profits, masking the true cost of rapid technological turnover. Burry highlighted this in an X post, calling it a “profit illusion” that echoes Enron-style accounting gimmicks, though he stops short of alleging fraud.

Nvidia’s earnings reports have been a flashpoint. Despite beating expectations with revenue growth over 60% and margins above 50%, Burry remains unmoved. He points to the company’s $112.5 billion in stock compensation costs as evidence of overvaluation, arguing in a Business Insider follow-up that such dilutions erode shareholder value. His short positions against Nvidia and Palantir, another AI heavyweight, total significant portions of his portfolio, signaling conviction in an imminent correction.

Contrast this with bullish voices like Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway has taken stakes in Alphabet amid the AI surge. An Economic Times analysis notes this split: Buffett buying into AI-driven growth while Burry shorts it, highlighting Wall Street’s divided sentiments. Burry’s warnings gain traction on social media, where X users debate his track record—successful in 2008 but mixed since, including a premature “sell” call on the S&P 500 that preceded a 70% rally.

Voices from the Skeptics’ Corner

Burry’s return to public discourse, after deregistering his hedge fund Scion Asset Management, has been marked by a prolific output on X and Substack. Posts from users like Shanaka Anslem Perera echo his math: trillions spent on AI infrastructure yielding paltry returns, with break-even points requiring implausible growth rates. Another X thread by Dividend Talks amplified Burry’s depreciation concerns, suggesting Big Tech’s balance sheets are engineered to sustain the hype.

Industry insiders are taking note. A TechCrunch piece pondered whether Burry’s fame could become self-fulfilling, triggering the very panic he predicts. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s secret memo, as reported by CNBC, directly addressed Burry, defending AI’s longevity against his bubble allegations. Burry fired back, owning puts on both Nvidia and Palantir, and forecasting a two-year unwind for the AI market.

OpenAI’s challenges add fuel to Burry’s fire. With valuations soaring on promises of transformative AI, Burry questions the monetization path. He draws from the dot-com era, where companies like Netscape burned bright but brief, unable to compete with integrated ecosystems. A Street report on Burry’s bold predictions for OpenAI and Palantir underscores troubling echoes: overhyped tech leading to massive write-offs and market corrections.

Historical Parallels and Future Risks

Burry’s analogies aren’t casual; they’re rooted in meticulous historical study. He references the telecom crash post-dot-com, where fiber-optic networks lay dormant after overbuild. Today, AI data centers represent similar overcapacity risks. In his Substack, Burry calculates that the $4 trillion invested in AI could demand $3.1 trillion in annual revenue to justify—a 258% yearly growth that’s mathematically improbable.

Critics argue Burry overlooks AI’s unique dynamics. Unlike static internet infrastructure, AI requires ongoing computation for every query, creating perpetual demand. An X post by Mike Key challenged Burry’s Cisco parallel, noting AI’s opex nature versus one-time capex. Yet Burry persists, warning in a recent X spree that market peaks precede capex completion by halves, predicting a 2025-2026 bust.

Palantir, with its AI-driven analytics, faces Burry’s scrutiny for similar reasons. He shorts it alongside Nvidia, citing inflated valuations detached from fundamentals. A Yahoo Finance article captured social media buzz around Burry’s moves, which some blame for recent market dips.

Investor Sentiment and Market Ripples

The broader investor community is polarized. On X, sentiments range from admiration—users like Not Jerome Powell humorously depict Burry watching Nvidia’s earnings triumphs—to skepticism, with Shay Boloor questioning his timing against high-growth stocks. Burry’s influence is undeniable; his Substack launch and X activity have sparked debates, potentially accelerating volatility.

For 2025, Burry envisions a reckoning. He defends his calls against critics, insisting the AI bubble’s burst will mirror past cycles. While Nvidia and OpenAI innovate, Burry sees fragility in their foundations—overreliance on hype, questionable accounting, and competitive threats.

As markets hover at records, Burry’s voice cuts through the optimism. Whether he’s the canary or the catalyst remains debated, but his track record demands attention. Investors ignoring his warnings do so at their peril, as history suggests contrarians like him often spot cracks before the edifice crumbles. In this high-stakes game, Burry bets on gravity prevailing over euphoria.