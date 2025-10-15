Meta’s Threads Rolls Out 50-User Group Chats and EU DM Expansion

Meta Platforms Inc. is pushing its Threads app deeper into the social messaging arena with a significant update that introduces group chats and extends direct messaging capabilities to users in the European Union. This move comes as the company seeks to bolster Threads’ appeal amid stiff competition from platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. According to a report from Android Central, the rollout allows users to initiate conversations with up to 50 participants, complete with customizable chat names and forthcoming invite links to streamline group access.

The update marks a pivotal evolution for Threads, which launched in 2023 as a text-based companion to Instagram. Initially focused on public posts, the app has gradually incorporated private communication features, starting with one-on-one direct messages in July of last year. Now, group chats enable sharing of photos, videos, GIFs, and stickers, enhancing the platform’s utility for both casual users and professional networks.

Enhancing User Privacy and Control

To address potential concerns in a privacy-conscious market, Meta has integrated smart privacy tools into the messaging suite. These include filters for direct message requests and a hidden folder for managing unwanted communications, as detailed in the Android Central coverage. Such features are particularly relevant for the EU expansion, where stringent data protection regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) have historically delayed or altered tech rollouts.

The EU launch represents a breakthrough for Threads, which was notably absent from the region at its initial debut due to regulatory hurdles. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from as early as 2023 highlighted frustrations over the app’s unavailability in Europe, citing privacy laws as the barrier. With this update, Meta is finally delivering the full messaging experience—including group functionalities—to European users, potentially attracting a wave of new adopters seeking alternatives to established networks.

Strategic Implications for Meta’s Ecosystem

Industry analysts view this expansion as part of Meta’s broader strategy to integrate Threads more seamlessly with its Instagram ecosystem, where direct messaging has long been a core feature. By enabling group chats, Threads positions itself as a versatile tool for community building, from family discussions to professional collaborations. TechCrunch notes that while messages aren’t end-to-end encrypted, the update supports text, videos, GIFs, and emojis for users 18 and older, emphasizing accessibility over maximum security.

However, the lack of encryption could draw scrutiny in the EU, where privacy advocates have pushed back against similar features in other apps. Recent X posts reflect ongoing debates about EU chat controls and data collection, underscoring the delicate balance Meta must strike. Still, the rollout includes age restrictions and moderation tools, aiming to foster a safer environment.

Market Response and Future Prospects

Early reactions, as captured in real-time web updates, suggest enthusiasm for the group chat feature. 9to5Mac reports that the expansion follows Threads’ one-on-one DM introduction, signaling a phased approach to building out its messaging infrastructure. For industry insiders, this could accelerate user growth in Europe, where Threads has lagged behind competitors.

Looking ahead, Meta’s investment in these features may help Threads differentiate itself in a crowded field. By combining social posting with robust messaging, the app could appeal to users tired of fragmented experiences across platforms. As Neowin highlights, the ability to message multiple people at once addresses a key gap, potentially boosting engagement metrics. Yet, success will hinge on user adoption and Meta’s ability to navigate regulatory landscapes without compromising innovation.

Competitive Dynamics and User Adoption

In the broader context of social media evolution, Threads’ updates arrive at a time when rivals like X are experimenting with their own group features and premium offerings. The EU expansion, detailed in sources like MarketScreener, allows photo sharing and more, which could lure users from apps with similar capabilities. For Meta, this is about retention as much as acquisition, leveraging Instagram’s vast user base.

Ultimately, the rollout underscores Threads’ maturation from a Twitter clone to a multifaceted communication hub. Industry observers will watch closely to see if these enhancements translate into sustained growth, especially in privacy-sensitive markets. With custom invites on the horizon, Meta is clearly betting on group dynamics to drive the next phase of Threads’ development.