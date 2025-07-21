Meta Rejects EU’s Voluntary AI Code of Practice, Citing Overreach and Innovation Risks

Meta Platforms Inc.’s decision not to sign the European Union’s new Code of Practice for general-purpose artificial intelligence models marks a significant rift between Big Tech and European regulators, highlighting ongoing tensions over how to govern rapidly advancing AI technologies.

In a LinkedIn post, Joel Kaplan, Meta’s chief global affairs officer, lambasted the code as an “overreach” that introduces unnecessary legal uncertainties and could hinder innovation across the continent. This stance comes as the EU pushes forward with its AI Act, aiming to set global standards for safe and ethical AI deployment, but Kaplan argues it risks putting Europe at a competitive disadvantage.

The code, unveiled by the European Commission, is a voluntary framework designed to guide developers of general-purpose AI systems—those capable of performing a wide range of tasks, like Meta’s Llama models—in complying with upcoming regulations. It emphasizes transparency, risk assessment, and mitigation strategies for potential harms, such as bias or misinformation. According to details from the Commission’s press release, the code is intended as a bridge to full enforcement of the AI Act, which will impose binding rules starting in August 2025 for new models and later for existing ones, with hefty fines for non-compliance.

Kaplan’s Critique and Industry Echoes

Kaplan’s post, shared on LinkedIn, frames the code not just as burdensome but as a fundamental misstep in Europe’s approach to AI. “Europe is heading down the wrong path on AI,” he wrote, pointing to provisions that he says exceed the scope of the AI Act itself, creating confusion for developers and potentially stifling growth. He specifically criticized elements like mandatory reporting requirements and evaluations that could slow down the release of open-source models, which Meta has championed as a way to democratize AI.

This isn’t an isolated view; reports from CNBC noted similar concerns from industry players, with Kaplan’s post underscoring fears that the code’s voluntary nature belies its potential to morph into de facto mandates. TechCrunch highlighted Meta’s refusal as a bold rebuttal, suggesting it could embolden other firms to push back against what they see as regulatory overreach in Brussels.

Broader Implications for AI Regulation

The EU’s code emerges amid a global scramble to regulate AI, with the bloc positioning itself as a leader through comprehensive laws like the AI Act. Yet, Kaplan argues that by layering on extra measures—such as detailed documentation of training data and energy consumption—the code risks isolating Europe from the innovation hubs in the U.S. and Asia. He contrasted this with more flexible approaches elsewhere, implying that Europe’s heavy-handed tactics could drive talent and investment away.

MarketScreener reported that while companies like Microsoft are likely to sign on, Meta’s holdout signals a divide in Big Tech’s response. Kaplan’s post emphasizes Meta’s commitment to open AI development, warning that the code’s requirements might undermine efforts to make powerful models accessible to researchers and startups, potentially concentrating power in the hands of a few compliant giants.

Potential Fallout and Future Debates

For industry insiders, this spat raises questions about the enforceability of voluntary codes in a field as dynamic as AI. The European Commission’s framework, as detailed in its official announcement, invites broad participation to refine best practices, but Meta’s abstention could weaken its legitimacy. Morningstar’s coverage pointed out the timeline: with rules kicking in soon, non-signatories like Meta might face scrutiny or even indirect pressures through partnerships and market access.

Kaplan’s intervention also spotlights internal Meta dynamics, where the company has invested heavily in AI under CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision. By publicly challenging the EU, Meta positions itself as a defender of innovation, but it risks alienating regulators at a time when antitrust probes and data privacy battles are intensifying. Investing.com noted that Kaplan’s LinkedIn message frames the issue as a choice between progress and precaution, urging Europe to reconsider before it’s too late.

Navigating Global AI Governance

Looking ahead, this episode underscores the challenges of harmonizing AI rules across borders. The EU’s code, while ambitious, must contend with pushback from tech behemoths wary of fragmented regulations. Kaplan called for a more balanced path, one that fosters competition without excessive bureaucracy, echoing sentiments in Reuters reports that contrast Meta’s stance with Microsoft’s apparent willingness to engage.

Ultimately, as AI permeates everything from social media to healthcare, the debate ignited by Kaplan’s post could influence how other regions craft their policies. For now, Meta’s refusal serves as a cautionary tale: in the race to regulate AI, getting the balance right is crucial, lest innovation suffers. With the AI Act’s deadlines looming, expect more skirmishes as companies like Meta test the limits of Europe’s regulatory ambitions.