Meta Launches $800 Hypernova AR Glasses in 2025 to Rival Apple

Meta’s Ambitious Push into Augmented Reality

Meta Platforms Inc. is on the cusp of unveiling its next-generation smart glasses, codenamed Hypernova, which promise to blend augmented reality features with everyday eyewear in a way that could reshape consumer tech. According to recent reports, the glasses are slated for a September 2025 launch, positioning them as a direct competitor to high-end smartphones and emerging AR devices from rivals like Apple. Priced at around $800, Hypernova aims to make advanced AR accessible without the premium markup seen in products like Apple’s Vision Pro.

Building on the success of its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which have dominated the market with AI capabilities but lacked a display, Hypernova introduces a heads-up display for reading messages, navigating apps, and interacting with digital overlays. This upgrade is expected to include gesture controls and integration with a neural wristband accessory, allowing users to manipulate interfaces through subtle hand movements.

A Strategic Pricing Move to Drive Adoption

Industry analysts note that Meta’s decision to price Hypernova at $800—significantly lower than initial expectations of over $1,000—reflects a calculated strategy to accelerate market penetration. As reported by Android Authority, this “irresistible” pricing could help Meta capture a broader audience, especially amid a surging smart glasses market that grew 110% year-over-year in the first half of 2025.

The inclusion of Android as the underlying operating system marks a pivotal shift, enabling seamless app integration and potentially fostering a developer ecosystem similar to that of smartphones. Sources indicate that Hypernova will support features like real-time notifications and AI-driven assistance, drawing from Meta’s investments in Llama AI models.

Technological Innovations and Challenges Ahead

Leaked renders, such as those detailed in Road to VR, reveal a sleek design resembling traditional Ray-Ban frames, complete with onboard cameras and sensors. The neural wristband, highlighted in reports from The Verge, promises to enhance control precision, addressing common pain points in wearable AR like battery life and user privacy.

However, challenges remain. Battery constraints could limit extended use, and privacy concerns over always-on cameras echo past controversies with devices like Google Glass. Meta’s approach, as per insights from NotebookCheck, emphasizes user consent features to mitigate backlash.

Market Implications for Meta and Competitors

This launch comes at a time when Meta holds a 73% share in the smart glasses segment, bolstered by partnerships with Luxottica. GIGAZINE reports that competitors like Xiaomi are entering the fray, intensifying competition. For Meta, Hypernova represents a bridge to full-fledged AR glasses expected in 2027, potentially solidifying its position in wearables.

Insiders suggest this could pressure Apple to accelerate its own AR initiatives, especially as Meta aims to rival iPhone pricing. By undercutting expectations, as noted in WebProNews, Meta is betting on volume sales to offset reduced margins.

Looking Toward a Wearable Future

Ultimately, Hypernova’s success will hinge on consumer adoption and developer support. Early indications from The Economic Times point to enthusiasm for its affordability, but real-world performance will be key. As Meta continues to invest billions in its Reality Labs division, this product could mark a turning point in making AR a mainstream reality.