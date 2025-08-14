Mesh Secures $130M+ Funding from PayPal, Coinbase for Crypto Expansion

In a significant boost for the cryptocurrency payments sector, San Francisco-based startup Mesh has secured additional funding that pushes its total capital raised to over $130 million. The announcement, made on August 14, 2025, highlights investments from prominent players including PayPal Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Uphold, Mirana Ventures (a partner of Bybit), SBI Investment, Overlook Ventures, Kingsway Capital, Moderne Ventures, and CE-Ventures. This follows Mesh’s earlier $82 million Series B round in March 2025, which was notably settled almost entirely using PayPal’s USD stablecoin, PYUSD, marking one of the largest such transactions in the industry.

Mesh positions itself as a pioneer in creating a seamless global network for crypto transfers and payments, integrating with over 300 exchanges and wallets. The company’s technology enables instant conversions and settlements, reducing friction in cross-border transactions that traditional finance often struggles with due to high fees and delays. According to a report from Bitcoin.com News, this latest infusion of capital is aimed at accelerating product development, expanding API integrations, and scaling operations to meet growing demand for stablecoin-based payments.

Strategic Backing from Fintech Giants Signals Confidence

The involvement of PayPal Ventures is particularly noteworthy, as it underscores the blending of traditional payment giants with blockchain innovators. PayPal, which has been aggressively expanding its crypto offerings, sees Mesh as a key enabler for broader adoption. Similarly, Coinbase Ventures’ participation reinforces the exchange’s commitment to infrastructure that supports everyday crypto use. Posts on X from industry watchers, such as those highlighting the funding’s role in stablecoin ecosystems, reflect widespread optimism about Mesh’s trajectory, with some users noting the raise as a validation of crypto’s maturation.

This funding round builds on Mesh’s momentum from earlier in the year. In March, Paradigm led the Series B with support from ConsenSys, Yolo Investments, AltaIR Capital, Hike Ventures, and QuantumLight, as detailed in coverage from PRNewswire. That round focused on building out Mesh’s network for cheap, immediate conversions, a feature that has attracted partnerships with major platforms.

Expanding Infrastructure Amid Stablecoin Boom

Mesh’s platform allows users to transfer and pay with crypto without leaving their preferred apps or wallets, a critical advancement as stablecoins like USDT, USDC, and now Ripple’s RLUSD gain traction. Just days before the funding news, Mesh integrated Ripple USD into its ecosystem, as reported by Ainvest on August 12, 2025. This move expands payment options and positions Mesh at the forefront of multi-asset settlements, potentially disrupting remittance markets valued in the trillions.

The capital will fuel hiring, technological enhancements, and global expansion, according to Mesh’s own announcement on X, where the company emphasized its goal of powering crypto payments worldwide. Industry insiders point out that with total funding now exceeding $130 million, Mesh is well-equipped to navigate regulatory hurdles, such as those in the EU’s MiCA framework and U.S. SEC scrutiny, while scaling securely.

Implications for Global Financial Systems

For industry observers, this raise signals a maturing crypto infrastructure space, where investments are flowing into tools that bridge fiat and digital assets. Coverage from FinanceFeeds notes that the backing from PayPal and Coinbase is strategic, aiming to enhance their own digital currency ecosystems through Mesh’s APIs. This could accelerate the adoption of stablecoins for everyday transactions, from e-commerce to cross-border payroll.

However, challenges remain, including volatility risks and the need for robust compliance. Mesh’s focus on safer transfers—via features like account abstraction and embedded wallets—addresses some concerns, but the path ahead involves proving scalability in real-world applications. As one X post from a crypto analyst put it, this funding positions Mesh as a “backbone” for payments, potentially reshaping how money moves in a decentralized era.

Looking Ahead: Innovation and Competition

Looking forward, Mesh plans to deepen integrations with emerging blockchains and stablecoins, building on its current support for networks like Ethereum, TON, Arbitrum, and Tron. The company’s trajectory, bolstered by this funding, could inspire similar ventures, intensifying competition in a sector projected to grow exponentially by 2030.

Ultimately, Mesh’s success will hinge on execution, but with heavyweight investors on board, the startup is poised to drive meaningful change in crypto payments, blending innovation with practicality for a more inclusive financial future.