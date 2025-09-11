Mercedes Achieves 749-Mile Range with Solid-State Battery in EQS Test

In a groundbreaking demonstration that could reshape the future of electric vehicles, Mercedes-Benz has pushed the boundaries of battery technology with a prototype solid-state battery, achieving an astonishing 749 miles on a single charge. The feat, detailed in a recent report by TechRadar, involved a modified EQS sedan traveling from Stuttgart, Germany, to Malmö, Sweden, without stopping to recharge. This test not only highlights the potential for eliminating range anxiety but also underscores Mercedes’ aggressive pursuit of next-generation energy storage solutions amid intensifying competition from Tesla and Chinese automakers.

Engineers at Mercedes, in collaboration with battery specialist Factorial Energy, integrated the solid-state cells into the EQS platform, which boasts an energy density far superior to conventional lithium-ion batteries. Unlike liquid electrolytes that can degrade over time and pose safety risks, solid-state designs use a solid electrolyte, promising higher energy capacity, faster charging, and improved longevity. The prototype’s battery pack, with a capacity of around 107 kWh, delivered an average efficiency of 3.1 miles per kWh, according to data shared in the drive, allowing it to surpass even the most efficient gas-powered vehicles in long-distance capability.

Unlocking the Potential of Solid-State Innovation for Mass Production

Industry experts note that while solid-state batteries have long been hailed as the “holy grail” of EV tech, challenges like scalability and cost have delayed widespread adoption. Mercedes’ test, as reported by InsideEVs, involved real-world conditions including highways and varying speeds, averaging 56 mph over 15 hours. This isn’t just a lab experiment; it’s a proof-of-concept that addresses key pain points for EV adoption, such as infrastructure limitations in rural areas or long-haul travel.

Factorial Energy’s involvement brings a layer of credibility, with the company’s lithium-metal anode technology enabling densities up to 450 Wh/kg—nearly double that of current lithium-ion cells. Mercedes executives have indicated that production versions could hit the market by the end of the decade, potentially integrated into models like the next-generation EQS or EQE. However, rivals aren’t idle; Toyota and Volkswagen are also investing billions in similar tech, raising questions about who will commercialize it first.

Overcoming Hurdles: From Prototype to Road-Ready Reliability

Critics point out that solid-state batteries face durability issues, including dendrite formation that can cause short circuits. Mercedes mitigated this through advanced cell chemistry and thermal management, as outlined in coverage from Jalopnik, where the prototype maintained performance across temperatures and terrains. The drive ended with 15% battery remaining, suggesting a theoretical range exceeding 800 miles under optimal conditions.

For industry insiders, this milestone signals a shift toward EVs that rival internal combustion engines in convenience. Yet, supply chain constraints for rare materials like lithium remain a concern, potentially inflating costs. Mercedes plans further testing, including extreme weather simulations, to refine the technology.

Economic Implications and Competitive Pressures in EV Advancement

The broader impact extends to global markets, where EV sales are projected to surge if range barriers fall. As Electrek reported earlier this year on initial tests, Mercedes’ progress builds on a foundation laid in 2025, with the company aiming for 1,000 km (621 miles) as a baseline for future models. This could pressure competitors to accelerate their R&D, fostering innovation but also risking overinvestment in unproven tech.

Ultimately, Mercedes’ 749-mile run isn’t just a publicity stunt—it’s a harbinger of an era where electric vehicles dominate long-distance travel, provided manufacturers can navigate the complex path from prototype to production. With ongoing collaborations and regulatory support for sustainable transport, the industry stands on the cusp of a transformative leap.