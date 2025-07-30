Meituan’s Keeta Conquers Hong Kong Food Delivery Amid Worker Protests

In the bustling streets of Hong Kong, where skyscrapers pierce the sky and culinary aromas waft from countless eateries, a seismic shift has unfolded in the food delivery sector. Meituan, the Chinese tech behemoth known for its dominance in mainland China’s on-demand services, has orchestrated a remarkable takeover through its Keeta app, effectively reshaping how residents order meals. Launched as a testing ground for international ambitions, Keeta’s aggressive tactics—deep discounts, rapid scaling, and relentless marketing—have not only captured market share but also forced out established players, raising questions about sustainable growth in hyper-competitive urban markets.

The story begins in 2023 when Meituan debuted Keeta in Hong Kong, its first foray beyond mainland China. Backed by Meituan’s vast resources, including a war chest from its core operations handling tens of millions of daily orders, Keeta flooded the city with promotions that undercut rivals. Users like Simon Miao, a local resident, switched from competitors due to superior perks, as detailed in a Bloomberg analysis. This move came amid China’s slowing domestic economy, pushing companies like Meituan to seek overseas footholds, with Hong Kong serving as an ideal sandbox due to its cultural proximity and affluent consumer base.

Keeta’s Blitzkrieg Strategy: Discounts and Disruption as Weapons of Choice

Deliveroo, the London-based delivery giant that once held a strong position in Hong Kong, found itself outmaneuvered. By early 2025, Deliveroo announced its exit from the market, citing weak sales and intensifying competition, according to a report from Yahoo Finance. Keeta’s model emphasized ultra-fast deliveries, often under 30 minutes, paired with subsidies that slashed fees for both customers and restaurants. This “burn money to gain users” approach, a hallmark of Chinese tech expansions, echoed Meituan’s mainland playbook where it processes around 80 million orders daily—a scale that dwarfs regional peers, as highlighted in posts on X comparing it to India’s Zomato.

However, this victory wasn’t without controversy. Delivery workers, initially lured by lucrative incentives, soon faced wage cuts and algorithmic pressures that optimized routes at the expense of earnings. In June 2025, hundreds of Keeta riders staged strikes demanding better pay and conditions, as covered by Global Voices. The protests underscored the human cost of platform capitalism, especially in a city grappling with post-pandemic economic strains and a weakened labor movement following political crackdowns.

The Ripple Effects: Innovation Meets Exploitation in Urban Delivery

Keeta’s innovations extended beyond ground operations. In a bold move, Meituan introduced drone deliveries in Hong Kong, launching routes from the Science Park to areas like Ma On Shan Promenade, charging HK$30 per order, per details from The Standard. This tech-forward pivot, reported in the South China Morning Post, positions Keeta at the forefront of automated logistics, potentially reducing costs and delivery times in dense urban environments. Yet, analysts remain cautious; a 2023 CNBC piece expressed skepticism about quick market dominance, noting regulatory hurdles and entrenched local habits.

For industry insiders, Keeta’s Hong Kong saga offers lessons in global expansion. Meituan’s parent company, which also competes with Alibaba in e-commerce, is now eyeing markets like Saudi Arabia, building on this blueprint of aggressive pricing and tech integration. As Moneycontrol noted, the rapid growth came at a price—reduced wages and market upheaval—but it demonstrates how Chinese firms are exporting their high-volume, low-margin models abroad.

Looking Ahead: Sustainability and Global Ambitions in Focus

The broader implications ripple through Asia’s retail sector, where Chinese brands are increasingly displacing incumbents, from electric vehicles to bubble tea chains, as explored in KR Asia. In Hong Kong, Keeta’s rise has consolidated the market, but it raises antitrust concerns and questions about long-term profitability once subsidies wane. Regulators in Beijing have historically intervened in domestic fee structures, as seen in 2022 crackdowns on platforms like Meituan, per X posts referencing government mandates to cut commissions.

Ultimately, Meituan’s Keeta experiment in Hong Kong, as chronicled in a comprehensive New York Times feature, illustrates the double-edged sword of tech-driven disruption. While it delivers convenience and efficiency to consumers, it challenges the viability of fair labor practices and competitive balance in global delivery ecosystems. As Meituan pushes further afield, industry watchers will scrutinize whether this model can adapt without repeating the pitfalls of over-expansion.